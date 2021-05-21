Senior Spotlight: Matt Guilette

St. Peter softball team built a seven-run lead in the first inning and then held off Jordan's charge for a 9-7 victory on Friday at Jefferson Fields. "This was a well fought game," St. Peter coach Heidi Niemeyer said. "I think that they are possibly the best team that we have beat this season. They hit the ball well and made some very good plays on defense. It was a good opportunity to play in a close game at the end."