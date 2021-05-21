Senior Spotlight: Matt Guilette
The “Senior Spotlight” series honors graduating fine arts majors for their contributions to the Gustavus community. Matt Guilette is a Music major with a Political Science minor from Appleton, Wis. He plans to work around his hometown before considering grad school. Associate professor of Music Dave Stamps says, “Matt is exceptionally talented and works very hard to continually learn new repertoire and improvisation techniques. His constant curiosity is going to take him very far!”finearts.blog.gustavus.edu