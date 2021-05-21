newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Peter, MN

Senior Spotlight: Matt Guilette

By Sara Cronk '22
gustavus.edu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe “Senior Spotlight” series honors graduating fine arts majors for their contributions to the Gustavus community. Matt Guilette is a Music major with a Political Science minor from Appleton, Wis. He plans to work around his hometown before considering grad school. Associate professor of Music Dave Stamps says, “Matt is exceptionally talented and works very hard to continually learn new repertoire and improvisation techniques. His constant curiosity is going to take him very far!”

finearts.blog.gustavus.edu
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Peter, MN
City
Appleton, MN
Saint Peter, MN
Entertainment
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
Local
Minnesota Education
Saint Peter, MN
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Political Science#Gwo#Spotlight#Grad School#Fine Arts Majors#Music Dave Stamps#Associate Professor#Improvisation#Wis#Advice#Mg#Community#Enjoyment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Education
Related
Saint Peter, MNgustavus.edu

Congratulations to the Class of 2021

“No class deserved a perfect day more than the Class of 2021,” said Scott Anderson ’89, chairman of the Gustavus Board of Trustees, as he opened Commencement ceremonies. It was sunny, mid-60s, and yes, gusty. It was also the largest gathering on campus in 15 months with 466 students receiving...
Saint Peter, MNgustavus.edu

Baseball Secures No. 2 Seed in MIAC Playoffs, Splits with Carleton

SAINT PETER, Minn. – No. 24 Gustavus baseball needed just one win Saturday in its MIAC play-in doubleheader against Carleton and had to sweat it out after dropping the first game 8-3, but rebounded with a 6-2 win in the series finale. The Gusties, now 26-5 overall, locked up the MIAC’s No. 2 seed and a first round bye in the league playoffs, which run May 20-22 at Saint John’s.
Jordan, MNsouthernminn.com

St. Peter holds off Jordan for 9-7 victory

St. Peter softball team built a seven-run lead in the first inning and then held off Jordan's charge for a 9-7 victory on Friday at Jefferson Fields. "This was a well fought game," St. Peter coach Heidi Niemeyer said. "I think that they are possibly the best team that we have beat this season. They hit the ball well and made some very good plays on defense. It was a good opportunity to play in a close game at the end."
Saint Peter, MNsouthernminn.com

St. Peter girls golf takes 2nd at Redwood; Bixby finishes 1st

The shorthanded St. Peter girls golf team took second place in a nine-hole triangular on Thursday at Redwood Falls Golf Club. Redwood Valley took first place with a team score of 375, followed by St. Peter with 396 and New Ulm 408. Medalist Adrianna Bixby from St. Peter shot 89....
Saint Peter, MNgustavus.edu

Three Gusties Selected to NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Tennis Committees selected the individuals who will compete in the singles and doubles NCAA Championships and three Gustavus student-athletes have been picked. Ginger Valentine (Sr., Delano) will compete in the women’s singles tournament, Nick Aney (Jr., Rochester) will compete in...
Saint Peter, MNgustavus.edu

Six Gusties Named MIAC Men’s Tennis All-Conference

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – The MIAC released its men’s tennis awards Tuesday and six Gusties were selected All-Conference. Jack Bergmeyer (So., Lincoln, Neb.) and Indraneel Raut (Jr., Oshkosh, Wis.) were named to the Singles Team, while Nick Aney (Jr., Rochester), Alex Budde (So., Menomonee Falls, Wis.), Daniel Fouchier (So., Nootdorp, Netherlands), and Xavier Sanga (Sr., Madison, Wis.) were named to the Doubles Team.
Saint Peter, MNsouthernminn.com

St. Peter baseball stomps Giants 17-1

St. Peter baseball team used an 11-run first inning to coast to a 17-1, five-inning victory over the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants on Friday at Bruce Frank Field. Theo Giedd reached on an error to get things started. After that, 10 consecutive Saints reached base either by walk or hit. Brogan Hanson and Josh Robb each walked to load the bases. Giedd scored on a Rimstad single and Hanson scored on a walk to Ashton Volk. Jake Moelter walked to score Robb. Jorgen Jeremiason singled to score Rimstad and Volk. Moelter scored on a Bennett Olson single. Shea Hildebrandt then delivered a two- run triple.
Saint Peter, MNgustavus.edu

MIAC Baseball Play-In Series Moved Up to Friday/Saturday

SAINT PETER, Minn. – The Gustavus baseball team’s MIAC play-in series against Carleton, originally scheduled for Saturday in Northfield and Sunday in Saint Peter, has been moved up a day. The Gusties and Knights will play one nine-inning game at 4 p.m. Friday at Carleton, followed by two nine-inning games starting at 1 p.m. Saturday at Gustavus. The winner of the three-game series advances to the six-team MIAC playoff tournament, which runs May 19-22.
Henderson, MNsouthernminn.com

St. Peter stomps Le Sueur-Henderson in five inning game

The Le Sueur-Henderson baseball team suffered a heavy loss to St. Peter on Tuesday. Coming off a win and two losses with a total 1-4 record since their two week hiatus, the Giants were almost shutout by Saints. With an 11 run blowout in the first inning, the Saints finished the game early 17-1.
Saint Peter, MNsouthernminn.com

St. Peter boys tennis edges Worthington 4-3

St. Peter boys tennis won its second straight match in as many days Friday with a 4-3 victory over host Worthington. St. Peter's No. 1 and 2 singles players Kelson Lund and Marty Anderson won in straights sets. The Saints' No. 1 doubles teams of Cooper Dean and Will Elias...
Saint Peter, MNgustavus.edu

Wednesday Softball Home Doubleheader Cancelled

SAINT PETER, Minn. – The Gustavus softball team’s home doubleheader vs. UW-Superior scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Wednesday (5/5) is cancelled due to the forecasted weather and will not be rescheduled. The Gusties conclude the 2021 season 17-17 overall and 8-14 in the MIAC.
Saint Peter, MNgustavus.edu

Small Track & Field Group Competes at Tommie Twilight

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – A small contingent of the Gustavus men’s and women’s track & field teams competed at the St. Thomas Tommie Twilight on Wednesday. The men’s 4×100 relay of Dylan Gast (Jr., Dellwood), Taylor Rooney (Sr., Andover), Xander DuMoulin (Jr., Shorewood), and Wyatt Quiring (Jr., Fairmont) took second in 42.22. Rooney won the 100-meter with a time of 11.05 and placed second in the 200-meter, crossing the line in 22.36. Quiring was fourth in the 200 at 22.74.