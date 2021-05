YouTube on Tuesday said it will pay creators $100 million to use “Shorts,” its new quick-hit video feature that resembles TikTok. The payouts will start today and last through the end of 2022. Shorts just came out of beta testing and rolled out to all U.S. users over the last week (it’s also available in India right now, with more markets to follow). The feature lets users create short-form vertical videos that last up to 60 seconds, just like on TikTok.