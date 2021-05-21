3 New Places to Visit in Prescott This Summer

Electric Burrito, which got its start hawking its California-style burritos out of Mr Paradise, is set to open its own shop May 17th at 81 St Marks Place in the East Village. The California Burritto with fries, cheese, and pico de gallo comes with your choice of Pollo Asada, Carne or Carne Asada. The shop is also offering breakfast burritos like Egg & Cheese, Veggie Breakfast with chipotle portobello, egg, cheese, beans and fries, and the Hot Rod with carne asada, bacon, egg, cheese, beans, fries and crema. Specialty burritos include the Johnny Utah with carne asada, ranchero shrimp, beans, pico de gallo and crema. Tacos, quesadillas, burrito bowls and Carne Asada Fries are also available. The owners don't take themselves so serious as you can see in this video. Just look for the bright neon sign!