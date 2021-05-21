newsbreak-logo
Lifestyle

3 New Places to Visit in Prescott This Summer

By Zachary Spiecker
phoenixmag.com
Cover picture for the articleSummer is here, and with it, our oppressive heat. Cool down with a trip up to Prescott to see what’s new. La Planchada Prescott’s first modern taqueria and tequila bar was an instant hit when it opened in February. A fun environment combined with an upscale Mexican menu – featuring green chile tequila chicken tacos and brisket tacos – makes La Planchada one of the most exciting new places in town. Tequila and mezcal cocktails don’t hurt, either. laplanchadataqueria.com.

