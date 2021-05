Lander all-star swimmer Jonny Kulow will be competing at the United States Olympic Swimming Trials that will be in Omaha the first week of June. Kulow will compete in Wave 1 of the competition with the top 2 swimmers in each event moving to Wave 2 of the competition. He will compete in the 50-meter freestyle and is ranked 243rd in that event nationwide, regardless of age. His qualifying time in the 50 free is 23.16 which was set at last week's U18 Spring Cup meet in Des Moines, Iowa.