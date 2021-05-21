SLASH's Unreleased Collaboration with CHESTER BENNINGTON Has Leaked

German metal queen Doro Pesch has confirmed to Brazil's "Inside With Paulo Baron" that she was one of several people who received a bullet from late MOTÖRHEAD frontman Ian "Lemmy" Kilmister as a personal gift. She said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Two weeks ago, I got a little box from America. It came to my mom's house. At the moment, I'm in Germany. I go back to the States in two weeks. But I was in Germany. And then my mom said, 'Hey, do you expect something?' And I said, 'No.' And then she said, 'Shall I open it up?' And I said, 'Yeah, open it up.' And she said, 'There's a letter in it. And there's a little box in it. It's jewelry or something.' And I said, 'Okay. I'll wait. I'll get it.' And it was the bullet of Lemmy with Lemmy's ashes in there. And I tell you, I almost dropped dead. It was, like, 'Wow.' And then I heard that somebody said Lemmy wrote a list and he wanted his closest friends or family to have his ashes. And I've got this bullet right here. I had no words for it. It's pretty moving and touching. But in the letter, it said, 'He liked you a lot' or 'he loved you a lot,' and I thought, 'Oh, man. That feels so good.' That makes you feel like… Now I'm motivated for the next hundred years to do good and to rock the fans. That gave me so much love and so much energy."