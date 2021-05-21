Roman Kent, who reminded world of Holocaust, dies at 96

Dr. Shelly Cline with the Midwest Center for Holocaust Education returns as we continue focusing on holocaust education and remembrance this month. Holocaust history raises important questions about what Europeans could have done to stop the rise of Nazism in Germany and its assault on Europe’s Jews. Questions must also be asked about the responsibility of the international community, including the United States. What did the American people know about the treatment and fate of Europe’s Jews? What responses were possible? This talk will also discuss the priorities for Americans during the 1930s and 1940s and the U.S. role in the liberation of Europe.