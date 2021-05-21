newsbreak-logo
Texas State

$5 million granted to Brenham from Texas GLO for disaster mitigation projects

By Special to the Banner
Brenham Banner-Press
 1 day ago

AUSTIN — Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, Texas, State Sen. Lois W. Kolkhorst and Mayor Milton Tate announced the Texas General Land Office (GLO) approved $5 million in flood mitigation projects to improve drainage infrastructure in the city of Brenham on Friday. These infrastructure projects will directly benefit thousands of residents in a low-to-moderate income (LMI) area that faced repetitive storm damage in 2015, 2016, and in 2017 with Hurricane Harvey.

www.brenhambanner.com
