$5 million granted to Brenham from Texas GLO for disaster mitigation projects
AUSTIN — Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, Texas, State Sen. Lois W. Kolkhorst and Mayor Milton Tate announced the Texas General Land Office (GLO) approved $5 million in flood mitigation projects to improve drainage infrastructure in the city of Brenham on Friday. These infrastructure projects will directly benefit thousands of residents in a low-to-moderate income (LMI) area that faced repetitive storm damage in 2015, 2016, and in 2017 with Hurricane Harvey.www.brenhambanner.com