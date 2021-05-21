Pav on Juice: The Vranac Varietal

These new SunnyD beverages are being launched by the brand in anticipation of the summertime season to provide consumers with a flavorful way to stay refreshed. The drinks come in the form of the returning Lemonade flavor as well as the all-new Raspberry Lemonade, which are both characterized by their tart flavor that is perfect for enjoyment in warm weather. The drinks are being launched in partnership with musician Johnny Orlando for the Sweetest Summer Yet TikTok Hashtag Challenge and Contest that will offer consumers the chance to win a number of sweet prizes.