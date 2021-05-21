newsbreak-logo
Pav on Juice: The Vranac Varietal

By Pavle Milic
phoenixmag.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe delicate art of selecting the right grape varietal to plant on any given plot of land led me to create an informal amicus brief with neighboring winemakers in Sonoita. With my coterie, I parse through all the choices to make prudent decisions based on history and performance of established vineyards. Currently at our Los Milics estate vineyard, we have Petit Verdot, Marsanne and Montepulciano in the ground; and this spring, we’re grafting Malvasia Bianca, Tannat, Carignan, Teroldego and Vranac onto rootstock.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jancis Robinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
