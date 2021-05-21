newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Kids Make Contact with Aliens in Trailer For The Sci-Fi Film LET US IN

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA trailer has been released for an upcoming family sci-fi adventure film titled Let Us In. The movie was written and directed by Craig Moss (Bad Ass) and the story centers around a couple of kids who end up making contact with aliens and it sets them off on an adventure. The story is based on the urban legend, “The Black Eyed Kids."

geektyrant.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadie Stanley
Person
Mackenzie Ziegler
Person
Tobin Bell
Person
Siena Agudong
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film#Aliens#Sci Fi#Movie Stars#Adventure#Black Kids#Trailer#Us
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesBest Life

See Chunk From "The Goonies" All Grown Up

It's been more than 35 years since The Goonies was released in theaters, captivating children of the '80s (and their parents, too) with its pirate-themed adventure. The movie has become a cult classic, and its child and teen stars have since grown up and made careers for themselves. Some of them stuck with acting and are still recognizable names today, like Sean Astin and Josh Brolin, but some of the stars went down a different path. Jeff Cohen, who played Chunk in The Goonies, stopped acting after his younger days, but he still found success within the entertainment industry.
Moviesmoviesinfocus.com

Review: Chino Moya’s Dark Dystopian Sci-Fi Drama UNDERGODS

Chino Moya’s Undergods is a darkly comic dystopian drama which has a strong feeling of uneasiness running throughout. Set in an unnamed futuristic world, Moya’s film tells three stories which make The Tales Of The Unexpected seem like Looney Tunes. With nods to directors such as Terry Gilliam and Ben Wheatley, Undergods is a strong debut feature from the Spanish-born short film and music video director.
New York City, NYFirst Showing

New US Trailer for Italian Film 'Bad Tales' from D'Innocenzo Brothers

"Something strange happened some weeks ago…" Strand Releasing has debuted a new US trailer for Bad Tales, aka Favolacce in Italian, a dark drama from Italy from the filmmaking brothers Damiano & Fabio D'Innocenzo. This originally premiered at last year's Berlin Film Festival, where it won the Silver Bear for Best Screenplay. The dark & strange film is about a few families living out on a limb in the suburbs of Rome. Tensions here can explode at any time; ultimately it's the children who bring about the collapse. But it’s the desperation and repressed rage of the children that will explode and cut through this grotesque facade, with devastating consequences for the entire community. “We want to investigate the communication breakdown in these families, immersed in the stagnancy of sterile routines, where perhaps only tragedies have the capacity to shake things up," said the directors. Bad Tales cast includes Elio Germano, Gabriel Montesi, Barbara Chichiarelli, Max Malatesta, Ileana D'Ambra, Lino Musella, Giulia Melilio, Justin Korovkin, and Tommaso Di Cola. Not my favorite from the festival, but it's definitely a very stylish film.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Amazon unveils Solos sci-fi anthology series trailer

Helen Mirren, Anne Hathaway, Morgan Freeman, Uzo Aduba, Constance Wu, Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie and Dan Stevens star in the sci-fi series featuring seven unique character-driven stories from David Weil. "Each character will set off on a thrilling adventure in an uncertain future and they'll come to reckon that even during our most isolated moments, we are all connected through the human experience," says Amazon. Solos premieres May 21.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE Trailer Finally Introduces Us To Cletus Kasady And Carnage

The first trailer has been released for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and this is bound to get fans talking. If the first movie's humour wasn't to your liking, you may want to skip the opening and closing moments of this sneak peek, but seeing as we finally get to watch Carnage in live-action here, you'll probably do that anyway! He looks incredible, and best of all, Woody Harrelson has ditched the wig!
TV & Videoshowtogeek.com

The 10 Best Sci-Fi Movies on Netflix

The sci-fi selection on Netflix includes quite a few original movies, along with beloved classics and some hidden gems. Here are 10 of the best sci-fi movies to stream on Netflix. Best Sci-Fi Movies on Netflix. Advantageous. In Jennifer Phang’s Advantageous, a single mother undergoes a radical, body-changing procedure in...
MoviesThe Guardian

The Secrets We Keep review – Noomi Rapace brings light and shade to pulpy drama

Set in the late 1950s in a geographically vague American suburban town where fin-tailed cars roll sedately through the streets and women wear dresses shaped like great silent bells, local doctor Lewis (Chris Messina) and his Romanian-born wife Maja (Noomi Rapace) and their grade-school son Patrick (Jackson Dean Vincent) look like everyone else pursuing the American dream. But as the title rather suggests, there are secrets afoot; quite a few in fact. They all start to come out when Maja spots a tall blond man (Joel Kinnaman, in fact, and, like Rapace, originally from Sweden) with just the faintest German accent. Maja is completely convinced this European, who says he’s a Swiss national named Thomas, is really a German named Carl who did unspeakable things towards the end of the war 15 years earlier.
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

Netflix Orders Norwegian Comedy Sci-Fi Film ‘Blasted’

Netflix has ordered “Blasted,” a Norwegian comedy sci-fi film inspired by the real-life UFO-phenomenon in Hessdalen, Norway. The film will be directed by Martin Sofiedal, written by Emanuel Nordrum and produced by Are Heidenstrøm (“The Wave”) at Miso Film. “Blasted” follows childhood friends Sebastian and Mikkel, who are reunited for...
MoviesMovieWeb

The Waterbed Ghost Lashes Out in a Terrifying New Look at The Conjuring 3

While hiding under the covers is usually the go-to place when scared, a new image from The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It will have you afraid to go to bed. The intense new image depicts a young boy being grabbed by a ghoulish looking hand that has emerged from inside his waterbed and could well be the moment of possession that kickstarts the movie's plot.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Trailer For The Russian Sci-Fi Dystopian Thriller WE

I’ve got a trailer here for you to watch for an upcoming Russian sci-fi dystopian thriller We, or Мы in Russian. The movie is based on the novel by Evgenij Ivanovič Zamjatin, and this is the synopsis:. 200 years have passed after "The Great War"… The remnants of humanity live...
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

Oxygen review: Is Netflix's new sci-fi thriller worth a watch?

Not all fears and phobias are universal. For instance, some people might be freaked out by rats, but others would (rightly) keep them as adorable pets. However, there's absolutely nobody who would be perfectly chill with waking up in a confined space with limited oxygen and no way of escaping. It's exactly why being buried alive proves such rich ground for filmmakers, such as in Buried, because the mere thought of it would instantly terrify anybody.
Video GamesArs Technica

It’s the battle of the alien symbiotes in Venom: Let There Be Carnage trailer

Tom Hardy (Mad Max: Fury Road) returns as intrepid reporter Eddie Brock, infected with a parasitic alien symbiote that gives him super powers, in Venom: There Will be Carnage. Directed by motion-capture icon Andy Serkis, it's the sequel to 2018's box-office smash, Venom. After being delayed for nearly a year due to the ongoing pandemic, Sony just dropped the official trailer, in which Brock/Venom must battle serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson, Zombieland), infected with another alien symbiote dubbed Carnage.
MoviesThrillist

Venom Makes Waffles in the First 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' Trailer

Okay, we'll get to the more action-packed parts of the wonderfully bonkers Venom: Let There Be Carnage trailer that was released bright and early this Monday morning. But easily, EASILY, the highlight of this footage is the opening montage of friendly symbiote Venom attempting to make our downtrodden hero Eddie Brock breakfast while crooning "Let's Call the Whole Thing Off." Eddie just wants to drink some orange juice, but Venom causes chaos while fixing a heinous looking feast that involves waffles, eggs, at least one strawberry, Lucky Charms, and what looks like sausage. "YUMMY," Venom says. That's how we feel about this whole trailer.
MoviesCollider

'The Conjuring 3' Director Explains How the Film Is Different From the Other 'Conjuring' Movies

From director Michael Chaves (The Curse of La Llorona), the latest installment in the largest horror franchise in history, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, has all of the terrifying scares and nail-biting thrills that fans have become accustomed to, while also including the extra added layer of one of the most sensational cases from the files of real-life paranormal investigators Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga). When the exorcism of a young boy named David Glatzel (Julian Hilliard) doesn’t quite go as expected, it leads to a murder where the suspect is claiming demonic possession as a defense and things quickly spiral for all involved.
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ Director Michael Chaves Confirms ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street: The Dream Master’ Connection

The trailer and subsequent images for New Line Cinema’s The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, heading to both theaters and HBO Max on June 4, 2021, teased an homage to an iconic moment from The Exorcist. It wasn’t the only horror reference that appeared in the trailer, either; a creepy waterbed scare instantly called A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master to mind. It turns out that nod was quite intentional.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

8 Crazy Behind-The-Scenes Secrets From Classic Sci-Fi Movies

Ever since I first caught part of The Terminator as a young kid on cable, I have been obsessed with the sci-fi genre. That obsession has only grown over the years, and whenever I upgrade my home theater experience, I always test out the new tech with some of my favorite movies (Terminator 2: Judgment Day was my first Blu-ray; 2001: A Space Odyssey my first 4K Blu-ray). Along with the upgraded visuals and dynamic sound, I also like to dig through the bonus features to learn all the sci-fi movie secrets to find out how all those iconic scenes came together.
Moviesgeekgirlauthority.com

Geek Girl Authority’s Favorite Sci-Fi Mothers

Mother’s Day in America is here and GGA thought it best to share some of our favorite mothers so we had our contributors each pick a woman of mighty measure. Sticking with sci-fi, we give our love to some of these great ladies. Of course we send our love to all the wonderful ladies and mothers of sci-fi. These are just a few that we thought extra special and wanted to highlight.