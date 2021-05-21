Kids Make Contact with Aliens in Trailer For The Sci-Fi Film LET US IN

"Something strange happened some weeks ago…" Strand Releasing has debuted a new US trailer for Bad Tales, aka Favolacce in Italian, a dark drama from Italy from the filmmaking brothers Damiano & Fabio D'Innocenzo. This originally premiered at last year's Berlin Film Festival, where it won the Silver Bear for Best Screenplay. The dark & strange film is about a few families living out on a limb in the suburbs of Rome. Tensions here can explode at any time; ultimately it's the children who bring about the collapse. But it’s the desperation and repressed rage of the children that will explode and cut through this grotesque facade, with devastating consequences for the entire community. “We want to investigate the communication breakdown in these families, immersed in the stagnancy of sterile routines, where perhaps only tragedies have the capacity to shake things up," said the directors. Bad Tales cast includes Elio Germano, Gabriel Montesi, Barbara Chichiarelli, Max Malatesta, Ileana D'Ambra, Lino Musella, Giulia Melilio, Justin Korovkin, and Tommaso Di Cola. Not my favorite from the festival, but it's definitely a very stylish film.