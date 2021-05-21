newsbreak-logo
Shopping: Straw & Wool

By Emily Schmidt
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEight years ago, Ali Nervis met his business partners, Henry Dickerson and Dominic Clark, when they were selling T-shirts and jewelry at small business events. “We share a lot of the same values in terms of why we’re in business – family, community and self-sustainability,” Nervis says. With their wives, the trio launched Archwood Exchange, a monthly swap-meet affiliated with the Buy Black Marketplace movement, in 2016. Their latest project: Straw & Wool, a hip haberdashery in the Roosevelt Row arts district that specializes in hats. They currently work with 15 brands and designers to stock the shop with unique toppers, including the customer favorite red-bottom styles. “We love seeing the feeling people get when they put the right hat on,” Nervis says. “It can change how others look at you, but more importantly, how you look at yourself.” Nervis, Dickerson and Clark started Giving Saturday, where they donate a portion of sales the first Saturday of every month to community organizations. “We can’t wait to share with other people coming behind us the ability to adapt and evolve from just being a store,” Nervis says. “We can’t overstate how appreciative we are for the return of support and return of that love.”

