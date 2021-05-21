This Air Jordan 1 Mid In White and Orange Will Also Release In Men’s Sizing

Previously showcased in GS sizing, the all-new White/Metallic Orange colorway of the Air Jordan 1 Mid will also be releasing in adult sizing as evidenced with the new images seen here. Taking on a full leather construction throughout the upper, this Air Jordan 1 Mid starts off with a White base on the side panels, ankle, and the perforated toes. A glistening Metallic Orange is then seen all on the leather overlays with more of that same hue placed on the inner liner and the rubber outsoles. White Swooshes on the side panels with orange embroidery on the outline, white midsoles, and black on the Jumpman logos on the tongues and the Wings on the ankles wrap things up on this Air Jordan 1 Mid that will be releasing soon for $115.