Filming of the movie ‘Call Jane’ is taking place this month at several West Hartford sites as well as in Hartford. Hollywood stars – including Elizabeth Banks, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Mara, Chris Messina, Cory Michael Smith, Aida Turturo, and Grace Edwards – were spotted earlier this week in Hartford as scenes for an upcoming movie were being filmed in Connecticut’s capital city which was serving as as stand-in for Chicago in the late 1960s, but by Wednesday the cast and crew had shifted a few miles west to the “Chicago suburbs,” aka West Hartford.