A couple from Tracy was injured when they attempted to pass farm equipment in Lyon County on Saturday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 4 p.m. on May 1, a 2012 Challenger farm tractor driven by Cory Lynn Staufacker, age 36, of Balaton, was southbound on Highway 59. Just north of 120th Street, Staufacker attempted to make a left turn onto a field approach. As he turned, a southbound 2014 Chevrolet Impala driven by Shirley Ann Myher, age 77, of Tracy, tried passing on the left, and collided with the tractor.