Will Compete in 2021 IIHF Men’s World Championship Starting May 22. "We’re excited with the roster we have and look forward to the world championship," said Chris Drury, general manager of the 2021 U.S. Men's National Team and also the president and general manager of the NHL's New York Rangers. "It’s a unique year and we appreciate the dedication and commitment of everyone. We really like our team and our goal, like every other team our country puts on the ice, is to bring home a gold medal."