Menomonee Falls, WI

Things to do in and near Menomonee Falls Saturday, May 22

Posted by 
Kristen Winiarski
Kristen Winiarski
 2 days ago

Another weekend here in Menomonee Falls! Are you looking for something fun to do today? Check out these events near and in Menomonee Falls this Saturday!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x3ZNm_0a7DHAET00

(Pixabay/Pexels.com)

  • May Craft and Vendor Fair at Wendland Nursery in Germantown

Head just north of Menomonee Falls to Germantown and Wendland Nursery on Saturday between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. This is the fourth year of this event. Vendors will need to be at least 18 years old and there is no booth fee. The event is free for both vendors and crafters.

  • Depot Beer Garden 2021 at Old Falls Village Historical Society in Menomonee Falls

This event is taking place right here in Menomonee Falls on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Depot Beer Garden at Old Falls Village takes place in a family-friendly park atmosphere, features live music, kids’ activities, food, soft drinks and beer.

  • Flea Market by Roost Mercantile in Pewaukee

Come out to Pewaukee for this event by Roost Mercantile. This event will be taking place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This is their first flea makret of the year! There will be lots of goodies, food trucks and raffle prizes.

  • Cream City Clay Members Collaborative Art Show in West Allis

If you are looking to get some artwork, check out Cream City Clay’s Collaborative Art Show in West Allis on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is a very special gallery night that will be showcasing The Cream City Clay Members Collaborative Art Show. The proceeds from the fundraiser will go to kids camp this summer. You will be able to buy one-of-a-kind artwork to support these kids. Fresh pottery will be pulled from the kiln every 45 minutes for you to check out.

  • Furniture Painting 101 at Burlap and Lace Marketplace in Waukesha

This fun furniture painting 101 class at Burlap and Lace Marketplace in Waukesha is taking place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. You will be learning the basics of furniture painting with Fusion Mineral Paint. The class includes a small piece of furniture for you to paint and then take home with you. All of the other supplies you need will be included as well. This is a greas class for beginners. The only thing you need is a shirt or apron that you don’t mind getting dirty.

  • Sawmill Inn’s Magical Dinner Theater in Richfield

Head out to Richfield and Sawmill Inn Restaurant and Pub for a fun evening! Their dinner theater event is taking place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The cost is $40 per adult and $10 for children under 10. The ticket price includes a specialty dinner, dessert, non-alcoholic beverage, and interactive illusion show by Kirk Patrick. The illusions start at 7 p.m.

  • Family Craft Day at Vibez Creative Arts Space in Milwaukee

From 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., head over to Vibez Creative Arts Space in Milwaukee for a day of crafty family fun of DIY crafts. Seating is limited to keep a safe and socially distanced event with family and friends. The DIY crafts range from $5 and $25. These craft options include magnets, flower bears, mini flower boxes and wood paintings. You do not need to purchase crafts in advance, but can do so at the event.

If you are looking for something to do this Saturday in or near Menomonee Falls, the events above are a great place to start. Whether you are looking for something crafty, magical, or something else to do outside, you are sure to find something fun for you and your family! Have a great Saturday, everyone!

