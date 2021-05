Casi Joy stays calm in the face of an ex on the witty "Namaste," an ode to keeping the party going even after an old flame shows up to your favorite dive bar. "I wrote this one with my guitarist and his wife, Zach and Michelle Hord," Joy tells Wide Open Country. "Over a couple bottles of wine, we got to talking about breakups, as songwriters do, and how there's always the battle of who gets what. But what about the bar?! It's the worst when your ex shows up, and there's always the inner battle of if you should leave or not. In this case, nah, I'mma stay right here!"