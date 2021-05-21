Bandaragama factory closed after 150 employees infected

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENTS: MASKING, REOPENING, AND SCHOOLS. Masks (mostly) not required: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says people who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus can stop wearing masks or maintaining social distance in most settings. Fully vaccinated means two weeks after the second dose of a two-dose vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine (Johnson and Johnson). Fully vaccinated persons can resume activities without wearing a mask or staying six feet apart, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance. If you travel in the United States, you do not need to get tested before or after travel, or self-quarantine after travel. Rules for international travel vary by country and still apply. You will still be required to wear a mask on ferries, planes, buses, trains and other forms of public transportation traveling within, into, or out of the United States, and in U.S. transportation hub facilities such as airports and rail stations.