Labor Issues

Bandaragama factory closed after 150 employees infected

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) An apparel factory in the Kesbewa area in Bandaragama has been temporarily closed after over 100 staff were found to have contracted the coronavirus. Public Health Inspector (PHI) P. Perera told Colombo Gazette that 150 employees of the factory have been found to be infected. He...

Public Healthboundarycreektimes.com

B.C. tracks big drop in COVID-19 infections after vaccination

The first B.C. communities targeted for mass COVID-19 vaccination are showing a major reduction in new infections after three weeks of immune response, according to data released by public health authorities Thursday. The B.C. Centre for Disease Control is tracking what officials are calling “breakthrough cases,” where people test positive...
Mcdowell County, NCMcDowell News

McDowell’s mass COVID-19 vaccination site closes

McDowell County Health Department and Emergency Services have made the decision to close the mass vaccination site for COVID-19 at Grace Community Church in an effort to shift focus to community outreach and access. The closure comes as a result of slowing demand across the county. Appointments for first dose...
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

Singapore to close two shopping malls amid surge in Covid-19 cases

SINGAPORE (May 23): Singapore will close two shopping malls on the western part of the island for two weeks starting from Sunday after 10 recent Covid-19 infections were linked to the properties. "Our epidemiological investigations have found that there is likely ongoing transmission among individuals who visited these malls," the...
Public Healthnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Infections at Cal-Comp factory more than double

May 21—PHETCHABURI — New coronavirus infections reported at an electonics factory in Khao Yoi district more than doubled on Friday as health authorities stepped up testing of neighbouring communities in a bid to contain the spread. The Covid-19 operation centre set up in the district on Friday reported 819 new...
Los Angeles County, CAPasadena Star-News

LA County officials report more cases of the UK coronavirus variant

Los Angeles County reported 265 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 additional deaths on Saturday, May 22, as officials reported more cases of the UK variant B.1.1.7. Of the 40 specimens analyzed by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health laboratory in the past week, 53% were the UK variant and none were the California variant. The lab also detected six Brazil (P.1) variants last week and one South African variant (B.1.351).
Springfield, ILmyradiolink.com

Public Health Officials Announce 1,573 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 1,573 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 21 additional deaths. In addition, 64% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 47% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Los Angeles County, CAspectrumnews1.com

LA County reports 265 new cases of COVID-19

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County reported 265 new cases of COVID- 19 and 14 additional deaths Saturday, as officials reported more cases of the UK variant B.1.1.7. Of the 40 specimens analyzed by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health laboratory in the past week, 53% were the UK variant and none were the California variant. The lab also detected six Brazil (P.1) variants last week and one South African variant (B.1.351).
Shelby County, TNdailymemphian.com

Seven COVID-19-related deaths reported Saturday

The Shelby County Health Department reported seven new coronavirus deaths Saturday, May 22. The Health Department also reported 99 COVID-19 cases. Testing numbers were unavailable Saturday, meaning the daily positivity rate couldn’t be calculated. It’s the second consecutive day the health agency reported exactly 99 new cases. It’s also the...
Public HealthPosted by
101.9 The Rock

New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 Friday. The one case in Zone 1 (Moncton region) is an individual 40-49. This case is under investigation. The nine cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:. an individual 19 and under;. an individual 20-29; four people 30-39; an individual...
Vashon, WAvashonbeachcomber.com

Vashon Emergency Operations Center COVID-19 Pandemic Situation Report

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENTS: MASKING, REOPENING, AND SCHOOLS. Masks (mostly) not required: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says people who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus can stop wearing masks or maintaining social distance in most settings. Fully vaccinated means two weeks after the second dose of a two-dose vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine (Johnson and Johnson). Fully vaccinated persons can resume activities without wearing a mask or staying six feet apart, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance. If you travel in the United States, you do not need to get tested before or after travel, or self-quarantine after travel. Rules for international travel vary by country and still apply. You will still be required to wear a mask on ferries, planes, buses, trains and other forms of public transportation traveling within, into, or out of the United States, and in U.S. transportation hub facilities such as airports and rail stations.
Yates County, NYchronicle-express.com

Public Health offers COVID-19 mask guidance

Governor Cuomo announced that New York State will be adopting the new CDC guidelines regarding mask-wearing starting Wednesday, May 19. If you are fully vaccinated (meaning that you have completed the series of vaccination, and are two weeks out from your last shot), you can resume activities without wearing masks or physically distancing.
Saint Croix County, WIRiver Falls Journal

St. Croix County modifies mask advisory

St. Croix County Public Health has modified its mask advisory to reflect new CDC guidelines, according to a news release. The new guidelines state fully vaccinated people can resume activities, indoor or outdoor, without a mask or physically distancing. A person is fully vaccinated if it has been more than two weeks since the final dose of a vaccination series.
Public Healtheauclairewi.gov

NEWS RELEASE: Health Department adapts recommendations to new CDC guidance

Unvaccinated people should still be wearing masks and physically distancing in public spaces. All individuals should continue to mask in certain settings, including healthcare settings, schools, correctional facilities, public transportation, shelters and other places where regulations exist, such as businesses or workplaces. To read the entire release, visit: https://www.eauclairewi.gov/home/showdocument?id=35763&t=637571200145200085.