Beloit battery startup raises $1.5 million

QuantumScape Corp. shares fell 4% in the extended session Tuesday after the battery-maker startup reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss for its first quarter. QuantumScape said it lost $75 million in the quarter, or 20 cents a share, compared with a loss of 6 cents a share in the year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected a loss of 7 cents a share for the quarter. In a letter to investors, the startup said it met a contractual milestone with Volkswagen AG and delivered battery cells for further testing at the car maker, an investor in the company, which resulted in an an additional $100 million into QuantumScape in April, it said. With proceeds from its follow-on equity offering, the Volkswagen investment, and public warrant exercises, it expects to enter 2022 "with greater than ($1.3 billion) in liquidity, reflecting a net increase of more than $300M compared to our liquidity entering the year," it said. Shares of QuantumScape ended the regular trading day up 3.6%.