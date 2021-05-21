newsbreak-logo
Beloit, WI

Beloit battery startup raises $1.5 million

By Brandon Anderegg
Biz Times
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBeloit-based startup Blue Line Battery has raised an additional $750,000, bringing its recent fundraise to $1.5 million, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Blue Line Battery designs and manufacturers power systems for…

