To the citizens of Lancaster who may not know me, my name is Jeanne Rich, and I am seeking re-election for the 2-year seat on the Planning Board. To those of you who I have had the pleasure of meeting and working with over the last three decades, I’m honored to be here still trying to help move our town in the direction that I feel most of the members of our community would like to see with non-residential development to help offset the taxes in town.