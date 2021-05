When the Endicott women's tennis tennis team dove into the 2021 campaign, they did so with a confident and deep group eager to make some noise. Less than three months later, the Gulls find themselves unbeaten at 9-0 with a Commonwealth Coast Conference crown under their belt. On Friday morning in Baltimore, MD., they'll look to keep that unblemished streak in tact as they take on Nazareth in the NCAA Division 3 Tournament's opening round.