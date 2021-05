Candidates for the Syrian presidential election will begin campaigning today. The Syrian higher constitutional court—a body appointed by incumbent President Bashar al-Assad—approved two other candidates to stand against Assad in the May elections. Former minister Abdallah Salloum Abdallah and state-sanctioned opposition member Mahmoud Marei are largely viewed by critics as extensions of the current regime and are not expected to mount a meaningful challenge to Assad. A law requiring a 10-year recent residency minimum has barred the exiled opposition leaders who pose the biggest threat to the current administration from the ballot. Compounding the lack of real opposition, the only countries allowed to observe the electoral process are Assad-allies including Russia, Iran and China.