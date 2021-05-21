newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans student awarded $5 million in scholarships

By Heath Allen
WDSU
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — International High School senior Jada Brown graduated Friday with the rest of the Class of 2021. She heads off to college with a singular distinction, an incredible accomplishment of more than $5 million in awarded scholarships. Heath Allen caught up with the student to hear more about...

www.wdsu.com
View All 16 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Education
New Orleans, LA
Education
City
New Orleans, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#College#International High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Baton Rouge, LAtheadvocate.com

See which Baton Rouge casino was the state's biggest winner in April

The three riverboat casinos in Baton Rouge brought in nearly $26.4 million during April, a 13.4% increase over what the properties bought in during March. Statewide, the 13 riverboat casinos, Harrah’s land-based casino and four racinos brought in $235.8 million during April, according to figures released Monday by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. That’s a 4.8% increase over the $225.1 million gambling properties generated during March.
New Orleans, LAbizneworleans.com

Children’s Hospital Appoints Nobel Nominee

NEW ORLEANS – In July, Dr. Mark Kline will assume the role of physician-in-chief at Children’s Hospital New Orleans. “Dr. Kline’s expert leadership, together with the excellent pedigree of our academic partners, will allow Children’s to innovate care delivery while training our next generation of pediatricians,” said John R. Nickens IV, Children’s Hospital president and CEO, in a press release. “Over the last several years, Children’s has recruited administrative and physician leaders trained in some of the top pediatric programs across the country to join our mission. Combining the new perspectives of these extraordinary leaders with the strong, energized collection of LSU and Tulane pediatric experts has created a dynamic and distinct group of professionals ready to tackle the health challenges our kids and communities are facing.”
New Orleans, LAKEDM

This Year Summer School Is For Almost Everybody

As educators rack their brains for ways to make up for unfinished learning, many have embraced a simple answer — add more class time. School leaders in New Orleans have expanded summer instruction and capacity, in some cases giving all of their students access to an extra month of in-person instruction.
New Orleans, LAmyneworleans.com

Allstate Sugar Bowl Crescent City Classic and YMCA Officials Announce Combining of CCC Fall Classic and YMCA Corporate Cup into New “Allstate Sugar Bowl Corporate Classic”

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In a joint news conference today, Allstate Sugar Bowl Crescent City Classic and YMCA of Greater New Orleans officials announced they are teaming up for a brand new, exciting combination of the CCC Fall Classic and YMCA Corporate Cup into the “Allstate Sugar Bowl Corporate Classic.” The newly combined 3.1-mile race will premier as an in-person event on Saturday, November 13 in City Park.
New Orleans, LAcommunityjournal.net

Congressional Briefing Seeks to Improve STEM Skills for Minorities, Incarcerated, Formerly Incarcerated

New Orleans Non-Profit Poised to Expand Community-Based STEM Programs to Other Areas. WASHINGTON – Outlining a platform to increase STEM careers in urban and minority communities, Dr. Calvin Mackie, founder and president of STEM NOLA, told a congressional briefing that children must be exposed to science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education at an early age and K-12 teachers need better preparation to be more effective. Dr. Mackie also asserted that parents and communities must prioritize STEM education because it will fuel quality jobs for their children – today and in the future.