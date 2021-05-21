newsbreak-logo
Robotic-assisted surgery benefits orthopedic patients in northwest Houston

By Danica Lloyd
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 1 day ago
Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital is one of the few hospitals in the region using robotic-assisted surgery technology known as the ROSA Knee System, according to Dr. Sean Kraekel, an orthopedic surgeon there. This cutting-edge technology, which the hospital acquired in December, allows for more precise and efficient total knee replacements.

