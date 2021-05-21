newsbreak-logo
Halo: MCC Will Show Elites Some Love With New Season 7 Armor Sets

By Cameron Koch
Gamespot
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFans of playing as Elites in Halo rejoice, as Halo: The Master Chief Collection will be adding new Elite armor sets for customization as part of its upcoming season 7 update. A recent Halo Waypoint blog post revealed fans can look forward to unlocking at least seven new armor sets for the franchise's signature aliens. Elites are playable in multiplayer in Halo 2, 3, and Halo: Reach's Invasion game type, though these new armor sets look to be specifically for Halo 3.

