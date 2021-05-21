newsbreak-logo
This day, that year: The story behind Saeed Anwar''s magical 194 in India-Pakistan clash

Cover picture for the article(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) International cricket is now littered with at least a dozen or more batsmen who have racked up double hundreds in One Day Internationals but there is one man they perhaps would like to thank. Pakistan opener Saeed Anwar didn''t score a double century but he showed...

HIGHEST WICKET TAKERS IN ODI CRICKET

There have been a lot of bowlers who have shown brilliant performances in their careers. They may not have taken the most wickets but still, many of them left an impressive which still makes them the best bowlers in cricket history. In this article, we will be discussing those players...
ReligionBBC

Pakistan prepares for Eid, rattled by India's second wave

At a mosque in Lahore last week, hundreds of worshippers crowded together during Friday prayers. The vast majority wore masks, but they prayed shoulder to shoulder. "You're right, there should've been gaps between us," said one man a little sheepishly. "God knows if the virus is there or not, but it's important to be careful."
Public HealthBBC

How India descended into Covid-19 chaos

On Monday, a senior official from India's federal government told journalists that there was no shortage of oxygen in Delhi or anywhere else in the country. As he spoke, several small hospitals - only a few miles from where he stood in the capital - were sending out desperate messages about them running out of oxygen, putting patients' lives at risk.
Environmentzenger.news

PHOTOS: Cyclone Tauktae Claims Over 50 Lives In India, Almost Hundred Missing

KOLKATA, India — Traveling at the peak of 170 kilometers (106 miles) per hour, Tauktae, a severe cyclone storm, ravaged India’s western coast killing over 50 people and leaving almost a hundred missing on May 17-18. The cyclone left a trail of destruction in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, and Rajasthan, damaging over 16,000 houses and uprooting over 40,000 trees on its way.
Public Healthvivekkaul.com

The Real Story Behind India’s Covid Vaccine Exports

India began administering covid vaccines on 16 January 2021. Within a week, the Indian government had sent almost 50 lakh free doses to Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Myanmar and other countries. The Modi government calculated that it could raise India’s global stature by pursuing a covid vaccine diplomacy strategy – dubbed vaccine maitry.
Worldmansworldindia.com

Five Reasons Why The Indian Test Team Can Create History In England

India is set to play New Zealand in the first ever WTC final, which will take place in Southampton, England. There are a lot of expectations from the team that Virat Kohli will lead. They will have the support of more than a billion people from around the world. Here are five reasons why this Indian Test team can create history in England.
IndiaThe Daily Star

Pakistan calls for probe into seizure of uranium in India

Pakistan on Satur­day expressed serious concern over illegal possession of a large quantity of uranium by two unauthorised persons in India and pointed to gaps in state control mechanisms there. "We have noted with serious concern the reports about seizure of more than 7kg natural uranium from unauthorised persons in...
EntertainmentElectric Literature

7 Books About the Partition of India and Pakistan

In 1947, after 200 years of control, the British finally quit the Indian subcontinent. Before leaving, the colonizers drew a line in the sand that formed two new dominions: Muslim-majority Pakistan and Hindu-majority India. Some 15 million people migrated (the largest human migration in history) and one to two million perished in the communal violence that followed.
Public HealthBoston Globe

COVID desperation is spreading across India

NEW DELHI — Dozens of bodies washed up on the banks of the Ganges this week, most likely the remains of people who perished from COVID-19. States in southern India have threatened to stop sharing medical oxygen with each other, fiercely protective about holding on to whatever they have as their hospitals swell with the sick and infections skyrocket.
Sportsdallassun.com

Shakib Al Hasan returns as Bangladesh name squad

Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 20 (ANI): Former skipper Shakib Al Hasan returned to the fold while Najmul Hossain Shanto missed the bus as Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Thursday named a 15-man squad for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka, starting May 23. Bangladesh has announced the squad for the first...
Baseballcricfann.com

These Top Three IPL Teams Can Buy Mohammad Amir in Their Squads

Pakistan has produced many seam bowling greats in cricketing history, and Mohammad Amir is one of them. Amir had retired from the International Cricket arena in December 2020. The speedster was just 29 years of age when he took this decision, and that’s what had created a controversy in the cricketing world.
WorldThe Daily Star

Shakib returns, Shanto axed as BCB announces squad for SL ODIs

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced a 15-member squad, along with four stand-by players, today for the first two ODIs of the upcoming three-match series against Sri Lanka. The first match of the series is scheduled for May 23 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. A few changes were...
Sportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

WTC is like World Cup: Umesh Yadav

By Vishesh RoyNew Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Over the past few years, India's fast-bowling arsenal has risen through the ranks to be counted as one of the best in international cricket. With the big-picture UK tour coming up -- World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand and five Tests against England -- fans will once again hope for the pace-bowling battery to rise to the occasion. Umesh Yadav, who has been a tried and tested performer on the big stage, is looking to once again put up match-winning performance when the opportunity presents itself and says he would like to win the World Test Championship (WTC) final which is equal to winning the World Cup. In an interaction with ANI, Umesh opened up about his preparation ahead of the WTC final, the role of skipper Virat Kohli in developing such a potent pace attack, and how challenging it would be to bowl in England. "The only preparations going on right now, during the lockdown, is of individual physical fitness and being strong mentally. We are all trying to stay positive and just looking forward to playing the World Test Championship final. We are all training individually now so that when we come together we are even better," said Umesh. "Yes, Ishant Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane are correct. As a player when you are playing Test matches, the WTC is like a World Cup for you. It's very uncertain if we are going to get to play ODIs in the near future. So, as a Test match player, WTC is like a World Cup only. I also think the same. WTC final is different because you reach at that place by defeating a lot of good teams," he added. When asked about how challenging life inside a bio-bubble can get for a player, Umesh said: "Yes, definitely it is difficult because once your quarantine is over, the bio-bubble life starts. Until 10-15 days, it is all great, but then it starts to get a little exhausting because you are in the same place in a limited area and you cannot go beyond that. So, being mentally strong and keeping yourself fresh is very important." Umesh, who has managed to take 148 wickets from 48 Test matches, also spoke about the role of skipper Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri in ensuring that every player in the side has the desired confidence to take their game to the next level.
zocalopublicsquare.org

A Letter From India, Where the World Is Collapsing

Every morning, I wake up in my home in a middle-class locality in Bangalore, the Silicon Valley of India, and heave a sigh of relief. I do not have temperature; my oximeter readings are normal. For the last 14 days, my city and state have been under lockdown. My computer...