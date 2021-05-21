newsbreak-logo
College Sports

Illinois Basketball’s Geoff Alexander promoted to assistant coach

By Tristen Kissack
thechampaignroom.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter serving as an assistant to head coach Brad Underwood the past four seasons, Geoff Alexander was promoted to assistant coach on Friday. “Geoff has more than earned this opportunity; he has been an integral part of the everyday operation of our program these past four years during a period of tremendous growth and success,” Underwood said in a statement. “He has countless connections throughout his home state of Illinois and extensive recruiting experience across the country and internationally from his previous stops. I’ve always said that Geoff is a student of the game. That love and passion he has for basketball comes through in his coaching. He has great relationships with our players and familiarity with our systems, making this a very smooth transition.”

