Health

Why do we get shots in the arm? It' s all about the muscle

MENAFN
 1 day ago

(MENAFN - The Conversation) Millions have rolled up their sleeves for the COVID-19 vaccine, but why haven''t they rolled up their pants legs instead? Why do we get most shots in our arms?. As an with a background in public health, and as a mother of two curious kids, I...

menafn.com
Pharmaceuticalssciencealert.com

Here's The Reason Why We Roll Up Our Sleeves And Get Shots in The Arm

Millions have rolled up their sleeves for the COVID-19 vaccine, but why haven't they rolled up their pants legs instead? Why do we get most shots in our arms?. As an associate professor of nursing with a background in public health, and as a mother of two curious kids, I field this question fairly often. So here's the science behind why we get most vaccines in our arm.
