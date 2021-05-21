Valerie Steeves
(MENAFN - The Conversation) Valerie Steeves, B.A., J.D., Ph.D. is a Full Professor in the Department of Criminology at the University of Ottawa in Ottawa, Canada. Her main area of research is in human rights and technology issues. Her current research focuses on children's children's use of networked technologies, and the use of algorithmic sorting for predictive policing. She is the principal investigator of The eQuality Project (funded by the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada through a partnership grant), which is examining young people's experiences of privacy and equality in networked spaces.menafn.com