Orestis Troumpounis

KOROR (PCC) — Palau Community College held its 58th Commencement Exercises on Friday, May 14, with 147 graduates receiving degrees in the following programs: agricultural science (6), criminal justice (8), community and public health (2), early childhood education (5), elementary education (11), environmental/marine science (1), liberal arts (12), nursing career ladder (9), STEM (science, technology, engineering & mathematics) disciplines (3), business administration (7), information technology (4), office administration (3), tourism & hospitality: food & beverages (1), tourism & hospitality: hotel management (7), tourism & hospitality: hotel operations (2), tourism & hospitality: tour services (4), air-conditioning & refrigeration (2), automotive mechanics technology (5), construction technology (6), electrical technology (2), general electronics technology (2), and small engine & outboard marine technology (3).