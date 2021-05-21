Kanak, Hays boys cruise to regional title in Valley Center

The Kansas State High School Activities Association has released the brackets for next weeks 5A regional softball tournaments. Hays High is the No. 7 seed in Class 5A West and will take on No. 10 Newton in the Goddard-Eisenhower regional Tuesday at 3 p.m. No. 2 seed Goddard-Eisenhower plays NO. 15 Topeks West in the second game. The two winners meet later that day in the regional finals.