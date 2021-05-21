Kanak, Hays boys cruise to regional title in Valley Center
VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - It’s always an event when Hays junior Jaren Kanak steps onto the track. Kanak ran the sixth-fastest 100m dash time in state history to close out the regular season and set up a much anticipated state race. Powered by Kanak and his four gold medals, Hays won Thursday’s Class 5A regional with 147 points. Newton placed second with 112 points, and Emporia scored 90 points for third.www.catchitkansas.com