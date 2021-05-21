Maurizio Zanardi

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the article(MENAFN - The Conversation) Professor of Economics,. I am Professor of Economics at the University of Surrey. My research interests are in international trade and political economy. I received a Ph.D. in Economics from Boston College and a B.A. in Economics from the Catholic University of Milan (Italy).Prior to joining the University of Surrey in 2021, I held positions at Lancaster University, the Université Libre de Bruxelles, at Tilburg University, and at the University of Glasgow.

