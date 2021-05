Spain's 'Big Three' each have a chance at ending this weekend as top-flight leaders. La Liga could enlist a new leader for the first time since November 7 if incumbent pace-setters Atletico Madrid fail to beat Barcelona at the Camp Nou on Saturday. Diego Simeone’s side once boasted a double-digit lead at Spain’s summit, but their advantage has been hacked down to just two points ahead of Week 35. Barcelona—currently third—can at least temporarily go first with victory in Catalonia, with second-placed Real Madrid biding their time ahead of Sunday’s clash at home to Sevilla.