We truly aren’t sure how to feel about NFTs at this point. For every decent, fun, and/or ethically responsible non-fungible token project on the market, there are countless terrible (and we do mean terrible) counterexamples that make good arguments for abandoning the whole trend altogether and salting the digital earth behind us. But today we have learned of a pretty solid, if still exhausting, use of the NFT hype courtesy of our neighbors from across the pond: the family responsible for one of YouTube’s first majorly viral videos, “Charlie bit my finger,” is selling the exclusive rights to the 55-second home movie clip. It’s up for auction beginning May 22, with the promise of deleting the original upload from YouTube upon the sale’s completion to ensure some form of scarcity.