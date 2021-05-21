newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Frost & Sullivan''s study on Li-ion Battery Materials quantifies the consumption of key materials for lithium-ion batteries.

By Date
MENAFN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(MENAFN - Frost & Sullivan) Materials are Key to Meeting the Growth in Demand for Li-ion Batteries. Having chalked up lacklustre growth in 2019, global electric vehicle sales registered a sharp surge (+35% YoY) in 2020, defying the pandemic, ensuing containment measures and supply disruptions. In sharp contrast to the plummeting sales of conventional ICE vehicles, down by 14%, global EV sales volumes were estimated at nearly 3.1 million units in 2020. EVs represented nearly a tenth of total vehicle sales in Europe in 2020.

menafn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lithium Ion Battery#Solid State Battery#Battery Technologies#Ion#Thermal Energy#Advanced Materials#Energy Costs#Production Costs#Frost Sullivan#Menafn Frost Sullivan#Evs#Ncm 1 1 1 Lrb#Ncm 8 1 1#Paa#Cmn#Pva#Pvp#Materials Nutrition#Li Ion Battery Materials#Advanced Li Ion Batteries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Country
China
Related
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

High Purity Alumina Market (2021-2025) | Global High Purity Alumina Market to Remain Bullish with Escalating Production of LEDs and Lithium-ion Batteries

High purity alumina (HPA), with a purity of >99.99%, has a wide range of industrial applications. According to Fairfield Market Research's latest report, the global high purity alumina market is expected to flourish in the coming years as the end-use industries such as energy, automotive, and electronics grow at a prolific rate. The market is anticipated to register a staggering CAGR between 2021 and 2025 as electrification dominates the automotive industry. High purity alumina is predominantly used in the batteries of electric vehicles (EVs) for its unique properties. Investments in the development of EVs is expected to bode well for the global market, state analysts.
EngineeringGood News Network

Long-lasting Solid-state Lithium Battery From Harvard May Solve a 40-year Problem

Long-lasting, quick-charging batteries are essential to the expansion of the electric vehicle market, but today’s lithium-ion batteries fall short of what’s needed — they’re too heavy, too expensive and take too long to charge. For decades, researchers have tried to harness the potential of solid-state, lithium-metal batteries, which hold substantially...
Industryaltenergymag.com

Increasing demand from stationary and automotive applications widening the scope for Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market

A Hydrogen fuel cell is a device that generates electrical power by a chemical reaction via conversion of fuel (hydrogen) into electricity. Although batteries and fuel cells are both considered electrochemical cells and consist of similar structures, fuel cells require a continuous source of oxygen and fuel to run, similar to how an internal combustion engine needs a constant flow of gasoline or diesel.
Industrythemarketeagle.com

May 2021 Report on Global Lithium-Ion Battery Anode Materials Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

The global Lithium-Ion Battery Anode Materials market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Lithium-Ion Battery Anode Materials market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Lithium-Ion Battery Anode Materials industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.
EconomyMySanAntonio

A Japanese paper company wants to make a wooden rival to car batteries

It's a potential leap in technology that most scientists remain skeptical about, but which a Japanese paper producer is determined to pursue: using trees to develop a successor to lithium-ion batteries for electric cars. Nippon Paper Industries Co. is targeting new breakthroughs in the use of cellulose nanofibers - materials...
BusinessICIS Chemical Business

BASF forms China battery materials JV with Shanshan

LONDON (ICIS)--BASF has partnered with China-based lithium-ion battery materials supplier Hunan Shanshan Energy to form a joint venture targeting the space, the Germany-based chemicals major said on Thursday. The venture will allow BASF to access the cathode active materials (CAM) and precursors markets in the country, a sector the company...
Economyoilandgas360.com

BASF, Canada in early talks on EV battery production – source

OTTAWA – Several companies, including Germany’s BASF SE, are in preliminary talks about tapping a federal clean tech fund to set up production for electric vehicle batteries in Canada, a government official with knowledge of the discussions said. The talks are centered on understanding whether the goals of BASF and...
TechnologyFreethink

New Solid-State Lithium Battery Can Be Recharged 10,000 Times

Harvard University researchers have made a breakthrough in battery tech: a long-lasting solid-state lithium battery. "A lithium-metal battery is considered the holy grail for battery chemistry," researcher Xin Li told the Harvard Gazette. Strong, cheaper, faster: Most of today's electric vehicles (EVs) are powered by lithium-ion batteries, the same type...
ElectronicsPosted by
SlashGear

Aluminum-ion batteries charge ten times faster than similar lithium-ion units

A company from Australia called Graphene Manufacturing Group (GMG) has announced some interesting test results from aluminum-ion battery testing. This new type of rechargeable battery can charge ten times faster than current lithium-ion units. While charging significantly faster, the new battery type also lasts longer and doesn’t require a cooling system to operate.
Economydallassun.com

American Manganese Granted Korean Patent for Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Recycling Process

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ('AMY' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that the Korean Intellectual Property Office ('KIPO') has granted Patent No. 10-2246670 for the Company's lithium-ion battery cathode recycling process (RecycLiCo™), further strengthening American Manganese's international Intellectual Property position as a company with an advanced recycling process. South Korea is well-respected for its innovation and development in all aspects of the lithium-ion battery industry, such as the production of batteries, cathode materials, anode materials, electrolytes, and separators.
Manufacturingcanadianminingjournal.com

Aluminum-ion battery developed in Australia

An Australian clean technology company, Graphene Manufacturing Group (TSXV: GMG), has developed a super fast-charging, high-performance graphene aluminum-ion battery. The development work was done through an intellectual property collaboration between the GMG and The University of Queensland. The new, patent pending battery is said to be superior to Li-ion technology...
Industrybestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Anode Material for Lithium Ion Batteries Market Outlook, Trends, Forecast 2021 | Share & Size By – Nichia (JPN), Todakogyo (JPN), Mitsubishi (JPN)

The Global Anode Material for Lithium Ion Batteries Market report covers the existing situation and the growth prospects of the worldwide market for the period 2021-2031. The Anode Material for Lithium Ion Batteries research report includes a comprehensive analysis of the market segmented by type, applications, and geographies. The Global Anode Material for Lithium Ion Batteries Market report also comprises a consideration of the key vendors like Nichia (JPN), Todakogyo (JPN), Mitsubishi (JPN), L & F, Hitachi Chemical (JPN), Nippon Denko (JPN), Nippon Denko (JPN), 3M (US), Tianjin B&M (CHN), ShanShan Co. (CHN), Hunan Rui Xiang New Material (CHN), QianYun (CHN), Pulead, Beijing Easpring Material Te operating in the market and a comment on the vendors’ product portfolios.
ElectronicsCleanTechnica

Lithium-Ion Battery Care Guide – Part Three

Lithium-ion batteries are the most common battery in consumer electronics. They are used in everything from cell phones to power tools to electric cars and more. However, they have well-defined characteristics that cause them to wear out, and understanding these characteristics can help you to double the life of your batteries or more. This is especially useful for products that do not have replaceable batteries.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Europe could dominate lithium ion battery supply chain rankings by 2030: BNEF

Investment in cell manufacturing capacity expansion important. European countries could fill the top three positions of Bloomberg New Energy Finance's, or BNEF, lithium ion battery supply chain rankings by 2030, if the continent is able to extract raw material sustainably, expand cell manufacturing capacity and implement regulations to increase the adoption of electric vehicles, or EVs, according to the BNEF Summit Munich held May 17.
Industrythedallasnews.net

Global Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide Market- Growing demand for zinc-carbon, alkaline, and lithium-ion batteries from various end-use sectors | Exclusive Report By Proficient Market

Research report published by Proficient Market Research "Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide Market, By Material (Battery (Alkaline, Zinc, Lithium-ion), and Others (Water Treatment)); Market - Growth, Future Prospects, Post COVID-19 Scenario 2020 - 2028", states that the global electrolytic manganese dioxide market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2028.
Businessrubbernews.com

Elkem establishes Vianode to study advanced battery materials

OSLO, Norway—With an eye toward electric vehicles, Elkem has founded pilot company Vianode to focus on advanced battery materials. Vianode, to be based Kristiansand, Norway, will "produce sustainable and high quality active anode materials to meet the needs of the exponentially growing electric vehicles marketplace." Elkem introduced the Vianode branch...