Frost & Sullivan''s study on Li-ion Battery Materials quantifies the consumption of key materials for lithium-ion batteries.
Materials are Key to Meeting the Growth in Demand for Li-ion Batteries. Having chalked up lacklustre growth in 2019, global electric vehicle sales registered a sharp surge (+35% YoY) in 2020, defying the pandemic, ensuing containment measures and supply disruptions. In sharp contrast to the plummeting sales of conventional ICE vehicles, down by 14%, global EV sales volumes were estimated at nearly 3.1 million units in 2020. EVs represented nearly a tenth of total vehicle sales in Europe in 2020.