newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Whitehouse, TX

Whitehouse man dies after crash this morning

By JOHN ANDERSON janderson@tylerpaper.com
Tyler Morning Telegraph
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA Whitehouse man died after the vehicle he was driving went off the road and struck a culvert just south of Tyler at 1 a.m. Friday. DPS officials said Jerry Johnson Jr., 26, of Whitehouse was transported to UT-Health East Texas where he was later pronounced by Judge Andy Dunklin.

tylerpaper.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tyler, TX
Crime & Safety
Tyler, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Traffic
City
Whitehouse, TX
Local
Texas Accidents
Tyler, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Tyler, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Under Investigation#Crash#Man#Troopers#Investigators#Driving#Ut Health East Texas#Dps Officials#Judge Andy Dunklin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Toyota
Related
Lindale, TXTyler Morning Telegraph

Officials: Man shot wife before killing himself during shooting north of Lindale

A woman is in the hospital after a failed murder-suicide attempt when her husband shot her and later killed himself Monday, according to the Smith County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said deputies responded to the 18500 block of Highway 69 North around 1 p.m. Monday to find a man was deceased and the woman, who was still conscious, was taken to UT Health Tyler for treatment.
Lindale, TXLongview News-Journal

One person dead, another injured in shooting north of Lindale

Officials are investigating after one person was killed and another hospitalized in a shooting Monday north of Lindale. The Smith County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded at about 1 p.m. to the 18500 block of U.S. 69 North about two people who were shot. Upon arrival, deputies cleared a residence...
Lindale, TXKLTV

Man dead, woman injured in shooting north of Lindale

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident north of Lindale that resulted in one man’s death and a woman being taken to the hospital for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds. According to a press release, SCSO deputies responded to a report of...
Lindale, TXktbb.com

Two shot north of Lindale

LINDALE — Two people were shot Monday afternoon at a residence just north of Lindale on U.S. Highway 69. According to our news partner KETK, Smith County Sheriff’s Sgt. Larry Christian said one victim was taken to a hospital in Tyler. Christian said law officers converged on the scene and that the investigation into what happened had just begun. We’ll continue to keep you up to date as more details come in.
Tyler, TXPosted by
CBS19

POLICE: Tyler man dead after being shot multiple times

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man is dead after being shot multiple times early Thursday morning. According to the Tyler Police Department, police were called to the scene of the shooting in the 800 block of Crosby St. around 7:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they found Christopher Frank Eiglebiger, a 33,...
Tyler, TXktbb.com

Chapel Hill ISD student dies after accident on prom night

CHAPEL HILL — Chapel Hill ISD staff has received word about the Friday death of a Chapel Hill High School junior following a prom night accident. According to our news partner KETK, Tyler police said Alexandra Rondan, 17, was involved in a crash May 1 at 5:36 p.m. in front of the Village at Cumberland Park. A statement from CHISD Superintendent Lamond Dean describes Rondan as “a kind, gentle young lady.” Dean continues, “As more information becomes available, including funeral arrangements, we will share that information as her family wishes. We are so sorry for this tragic loss to her family, friends, her teachers, and the entire junior class of Chapel Hill ISD.”
East Texas, PAKLTV

Flooding reported around East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - With a week of heavy rain forecasted, roads are already flooding around parts of East Texas. Some parked cars on Douglas Boulevard, near the intersection of Noble Street, in Tyler were close to being flooded. Tyler police have closed the road. A park in Jasper appeared...
Tyler, TXKLTV

Tyler police investigate shooting death on Crosby Street

TYLER, Texas (KLTV)- Tyler police report a man died after being shot numerous times Thursday. According to police at approximately 7:30 a.m. officers responded to an address in the 800 block of Crosby St. on the report of a deceased male. Tyler Police detectives and crime scene investigators identified the...
Tyler, TXktbb.com

Tyler police investigate murder

TYLER — Tyler police say they’re investigating a murder. According to a news release, police responded around 7:30 Thursday morning to a Crosby Street address on a report of a dead man. Police determined he had been shot numerous times. He was identified as Christopher Frank Eiglebiger, 33, of Tyler. Police say they’re “actively working this case and following leads,” with no arrests as yet.
Smith County, TXktbb.com

Suspect arrested in connection to shooting near Chapel Hill

SMITH COUNTY — Smith County Deputies made an arrest in connection to a shooting that happened near Chapel Hill on Tuesday, but they are still searching for a second suspect. According to our news partner KETK, Smith County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the Jackson Heights area after a man was shot. The suspects reportedly fired shots from a vehicle, then drove off. The victim’s condition is not known. On Wednesday, Smith County investigators announced they found the suspect’s car on CR 489 near Tyler. The owner was identified as Jylon Cross, 19, of Jackson Heights. Investigators were later able to arrest Cross, and they found a “short-barreled semi-automatic rifle, fully loaded” in the passenger side. A controlled substance and marijuana were also located inside the man’s car. Cross was taken to the Smith County Jail for possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and carrying a prohibited weapon. His bond was set at $300,000 for each warrant. Deputies are still searching for a second suspect.
Tyler, TXKLTV

Suspect for Chapel Hill shooting in custody

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office reports a suspect has been identified in the Chapel Hill shooting Tuesday. The suspect is in custody on charges unrelated to the shooting but is believed to be involved in the incident, according to Larry Christian, PIO for Smith County Sheriff’s Office.
Smith County, TXKLTV

Smith County authorities search for 2 suspects after shooting report

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Police and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office are searching for two suspects involved in a suspected shooting. An injured man showed up at a home in the 3400 block of Jackson Avenue saying he had been shot, according to Smith County Sheriff PIO, Larry Christian. Emergency crews have been sent to the location.
Smith County, TXktbb.com

Shooting in Jackson Heights

TYLER — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting. Around 2:15 Tuesday afternoon, deputies responded to a report of a gunshot victim on Jackson Avenue in the Jackson Heights community of Chapel Hill. They found a male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital; his condition wasn’t immediately known. Authorities say the suspects apparently fired rounds from a vehicle toward the victim and fled the area in an unknown direction. Law officers were reported on location late Tuesday afternoon working the scene and speaking with witnesses. If you have any information on this incident, call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600. This is an ongoing investigation and details will be released as they become available, according to officials.