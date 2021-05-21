newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Chris Impey

By Date
MENAFN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(MENAFN - The Conversation) University Distinguished Professor of Astronomy,. Chris Impey is a University Distinguished Professor of Astronomy at the University of Arizona. He has over 180 refereed publications on observational cosmology, galaxies, and quasars, and his research has been supported by $20 million in NASA and NSF grants. He has won eleven teaching awards, and has taught three massive open online classes with over 180,000 enrolled. Impey is a past Vice President of the American Astronomical Society and he has been an NSF Distinguished Teaching Scholar, Carnegie Council's Arizona Professor of the Year, and most recently, a Howard Hughes Medical Institute Professor. He's written over 70 popular articles on cosmology and astrobiology, two introductory textbooks, a novel called Shadow World, and eight popular science books: The Living Cosmos, How It Ends, Talking About Life, How It Began, Dreams of Other Worlds, Humble Before the Void, Beyond: The Future of Space Travel, and Einstein's Monsters: The Life and Times of Black Holes.

menafn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howard Dean
Person
Chris Impey
Person
Einstein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Textbooks#Galaxies#Space Science#Distinguished Professor#Scholar#Menafn#The University Of Arizona#Nsf#Carnegie Council#Shadow World#Aaas#Astronomy#Observational Cosmology#Astrobiology#Associate Dean#Popular Science#Eleven Teaching Awards#Hhmi Professor#Worlds#Fellow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASA
News Break
Education
News Break
Science
Related
Corpus Christi, TXrecordstar.com

TAMUCC researchers selected to Harte Research Institute

Three Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi researchers were selected for two-year appointments with the Harte Research Institute for Gulf of Mexico Studies as a part of its inaugural HRI Fellows program. The program, which selected scholars from across disciplines at TAMU-CC, promotes transdisciplinary research projects at HRI and the University. The...
ScienceEurekAlert

Darwin foreshadowed modern scientific theories

When Charles Darwin published Descent of Man 150 years ago, he launched scientific investigations on human origins and evolution. This week, three leading scientists in different, but related disciplines published "Modern theories of human evolution foreshadowed by Darwin's Descent of Man," in Science, in which they identify three insights from Darwin's opus on human evolution that modern science has reinforced.
Collegestamug.edu

Under the Microscope: Chris Prevost ’21

On Saturday, Texas A&M University at Galveston will hand off its first undergraduate student to the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB). Chris Prevost ‘21 has been co-enrolled in both institutions during his senior year and is the first student to complete a minor in Clinical Laboratory Sciences (CLS). The...
SciencePLOS Blogs Network

An interview with Anthony Fiorillo, our new Paleontology Section Editor

Anthony Fiorillo is a Senior Fellow at the Institute for the Study of Earth and Man at Southern Methodist University (Dallas, USA). His research interests are in vertebrate taphonomy and particularly its role in understanding dinosaur paleoecology, the evolution of Mesozoic terrestrial ecosystems, and the distribution of Mesozoic vertebrates in western North America. Dr Fiorillo recently joined our Section Editorial board. PLOS ONE Section Editors are advisors to the journal staff, working on special issues including policy development and reporting guidelines. In this blog post, we talk with Dr Fiorillo about his enthusiasm for paleontology and his motivations coming to this new role.
Pullman, WAwsu.edu

WSU’s newest Fulbright Scholar headed for research in Germany

Division of Academic Engagement and Student Achievement (DAESA) Washington State University biochemistry major Owen Canterbury has received a Fulbright U.S. Scholar award to conduct research at Germany’s Heidelberg University, said April Seehafer, director of the Distinguished Scholarships Program. Owen continues WSU’s long tradition with the Fulbright organization, becoming the 66th...
ScienceJSTOR Daily

Chien-Shiung Wu, the First Lady of Physics

Born near Shanghai in 1912, Chien-Shiung Wu boarded a ship to the United States in 1936 to study physics at the University of Michigan. She intended to get her PhD and then return home. Instead, while visiting a friend, she was persuaded to join the cutting-edge physics graduate program at the University of California, Berkeley.
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Long-Lost Letter Reveals Einstein Predicted The Discovery of Animal Super Senses

Decades before we knew birds could 'see' Earth's magnetic field, Albert Einstein was discussing the possibility of undiscovered super senses in his fan mail. A long-lost letter from the famous scientist to an inquiring engineer in 1949 has turned out to be extraordinarily prescient in both the field of biology and physics. The original enquiry from engineer Glyn Davys, which started the correspondence, has since been lost, but judging from Einstein's reply, Davys' question had something to do with animal perception and what it can tell us about the physical world. "It is thinkable that the investigation of the behaviour of migratory birds...
AstronomyEurekAlert

Charting the expansion history of the universe with supernovae

An international research team analyzed a database of more than 1000 supernova explosions and found that models for the expansion of the Universe best match the data when a new time dependent variation is introduced. If proven correct with future, higher-quality data from the Subaru Telescope and other observatories, these results could indicate still unknown physics working on the cosmic scale.
Aerospace & Defensecompsmag.com

NASA’s distant probe detects the frightening buzz of interstellar space I NASA

The immense regions between star systems in a galaxy are not a complete vacuum. The stew of matter and radiation present in low densities – mostly gas – is called the interstellar medium. About 15% of the visible matter in our Milky Way galaxy is composed of this interstellar gas, dust and energetic particles like cosmic rays. This undated artist’s concept depicts NASA’s Voyager 1 spacecraft entering interstellar space, or the space between stars. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout Much of the interstellar medium is in what is called an ionized, or electrically charged, state called plasma.
AstronomyCNET

No, NASA photos are not evidence of fungus growing on Mars, sorry

Mars is very in right now. NASA's Perseverance rover is up there searching for life, and the agency's Ingenuity Mars helicopter is pulling off daring aerial feats. But on Wednesday, Mars appeared in the news for all the wrong reasons. According to websites like the Daily Mail, scientists were making a pretty wild claim: Fungi were alive and well on the red planet.
AstronomyAstronomy.com

Did life on Earth come from outer space?

Life, for all its complexities, has a simple commonality: It spreads. Plants, animals and bacteria have colonized almost every nook and cranny of our world. But why stop there? Some scientists speculate that biological matter may have proliferated across the cosmos itself, transported from planet to planet on wayward lumps of rock and ice. This idea is known as panspermia, and it carries a profound implication: Life on Earth may not have originated on our planet.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

NASA Lunar Crater Radio Telescope: Illuminating the Cosmic Dark Ages

The early-stage NASA concept could see robots hang wire mesh in a crater on the Moon’s far side, creating a radio telescope to help probe the dawn of the universe. After years of development, the Lunar Crater Radio Telescope (LCRT) project has been awarded $500,000 to support additional work as it enters Phase II of NASA’s Innovative Advanced Concepts (NIAC) program. While not yet a NASA mission, the LCRT describes a mission concept that could transform humanity’s view of the cosmos.
Aerospace & DefenseCNET

NASA James Webb Space Telescope opens golden mirror one last time on Earth

The James Webb Space Telescope has opened its massive mirror for the final time on Earth. The next time the golden expanse blooms like an origami flower, it will be in space. "The conclusion of this test represents the team's final checkpoint in a long series of tests designed to ensure Webb's 18 hexagonal mirrors are prepared for a long journey in space, and a life of profound discovery," NASA said in a statement on Tuesday.
Collegesvt.edu

Anne Zajac honored with emerita status

Anne Zajac, professor of parasitology in the Department of Biomedical Sciences and Pathobiology in the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of professor emerita by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors. The emerita title may be conferred on retired professors, associate professors, and...
Astronomydailygalaxy.com

“Invisible Monsters” –Supermassive Black Holes Roam the Milky Way

Astronomers are beginning to understand what happens when black holes get the urge to roam through the Milky Way. Typically, a supermassive black hole (SMBH) exists at the core of a massive galaxy. But sometimes SMBHs may “wander” throughout their host galaxy, remaining far from the center in regions such as the stellar halo, a nearly spherical area of stars and gas that surrounds the main section of the galaxy.
Astronomyniagaranow.com

Dr. Brown: Henrietta Leavitt's leading role in mapping the universe

We need maps, whether the maps embedded in our brain’s temporal and parietal lobes based on past experiences, tried and true paper maps or these days embedded in GPS devices in our cars and smartphones. They all work. But what about mapping something as enormous as the universe? That’s the...
Los Angeles, CAUSC News

Ph.D. Students Antonina Maxey and Natalie Khalil Awarded NSF Graduate Research Fellowships

The Department of Biomedical Engineering students will pursue research to broaden our understanding of heart attacks and how the cells of the uterus function. Ph.D. students in the USC Viterbi Department of Biomedical Engineering, Antonina (Nina) Maxey and Natalie Khalil have been awarded prestigious Graduate Research Fellowships from the National Science Foundation. The competitive five year fellowships honor outstanding graduate student researchers with financial support, including an annual stipend of $34,000.