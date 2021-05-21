Auburn police make arrest on felony warrant charge of arson 1st degree

A Lee County jury found a Beulah man guilty of murder Friday in connection to the death of a 72-year-old man whose body was recovered from a well in December of 2019. Hubert Timothy Sprayberry, 59, was found guilty of murder intentional in the death of James Edmund Clarke, who was stabbed 22 times, shot three times in the head, had cinderblocks tied around his feet and head and had a plastic bag duct taped around his head when his body was found dumped in a well on Sprayberry’s property.