Auburn, AL

Auburn police make arrest on felony warrant charge of arson 1st degree

By Leonard Hall
WTVM
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police have arrested 37 year old Jeremy Keith Matthews on a felony warrant, charging him with arson 1st degree. Auburn Police Division officers received a report of a subject attempting to set a residence on fire in the 1600 block of Lee Road 12 on May 16. Matthews was developed as a suspect, and during the investigation, he was identified as the offender. There were no injuries during the crime.

www.wtvm.com
