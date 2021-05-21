newsbreak-logo
Report: Murphy lifting indoor mask rules before Memorial Day

By Daniel J. Munoz
NJBIZ
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Phil Murphy is expected to lift the state’s controversial indoor face mask requirement before Memorial Day, according to a report by NJ.com. The move will be announced at his regular COVID-19 press briefing on May 24. It would put New Jersey in line with guidelines rolled out earlier this month by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which say that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear a mask indoors.

