Finalists for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards were revealed today (4/30). The ceremony will air live on Sunday, May 23 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Gabby Barrett is a finalist in a few categories, as is Morgan Wallen, as we reported earlier, because of the popularity of Dangerous: The Double Album which spent ten weeks at the top of the Billboard 200. But the Billboard Music Awards won’t be inviting him to the event, which means he won’t be on hand to perform, present or accept an award.