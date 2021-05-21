newsbreak-logo
Meals on Wheels volunteers help 2.4 million US seniors get enough to eat while staving off loneliness

MENAFN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(MENAFN - The Conversation) More than 2.4 million older adults are supported each year by , a program through which seniors and people with disabilities receive healthy and tasty meals for free from a network of volunteers. These efforts are usually organized through local senior centers and other community organizations across the U.S. that encourage the people who receive meals to make if that's within their means.

menafn.com
