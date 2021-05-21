Meals on Wheels volunteers help 2.4 million US seniors get enough to eat while staving off loneliness

Feeding America says American house holds are having to find more money for food each month in the latest edition of its annual Map the Meal Gap study. A new study released by Feeding America shows that household budgets were seeing further strain despite improvements in overall food insecurity rates before the pandemic. The organisation says Map the Meal Gap is the only study that provides local-level estimates of food insecurity and food costs across the United States and has been produced by Feeding America for the last 11 years now. This year’s study, which provides data for 2019, shows a widening gap for households struggling to get by ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic.