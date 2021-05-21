ODH:1 death, 8 new cases Friday

SCIOTO — The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments has been informed of another local death in connection with the COVID-19 virus.

The victim was a 46-year-old woman who died March 19. The death brings the total to 90 residents that have died in conjunction with the virus. COVID-19 was a contributing factor in their deaths, however, it does not preclude the existence of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their death.

Scioto EMA and the health departments offered their condolences to the family.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported eight new cases Friday for Scioto County bringing the total to 6,474 since the start of the outbreak.

There were five more recoveries reported by ODH Friday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 6,248 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported no additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Friday so the total stays at 493 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains at Level Two or “Orange” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System again this week.