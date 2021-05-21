More than 56,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered so far in Douglas County

City leaders will soon consider making a commitment to provide $1.5 million in local funds toward improvements to the intersection of Sixth Street and Kansas Highway 10. As part of its meeting Tuesday, the Lawrence City Commission will consider making a $1.5 million funding commitment to the Kansas Department of Transportation for the Sixth Street and K-10 interchange project for 2023. The project is in the state’s transportation plan, and city staff is recommending the city make the commitment to potentially help the project move faster toward construction.