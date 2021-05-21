newsbreak-logo
Douglas County, KS

More than 56,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered so far in Douglas County

LJWORLD
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDouglas County saw an increased demand for COVID-19 vaccines in the last week, the same timeframe that 12- to 15-year-olds became eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health reported Thursday that 56,734 first doses and 47,539 second doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered. That’s an increase of 2,015 first doses and 1,475 second doses since the county last reported vaccine distribution information to the Journal-World on May 13.

Douglas County, KSKMBC.com

Lawrence-Douglas County health officials recommend county drops all COVID-19 restrictions, including mask mandate

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health said it will recommend the Douglas County Commission lift all COVID-19 related restrictions, including the county’s mask mandate. Douglas County Commissioners will consider the recommendation as part of their 5:30 p.m. meeting Wednesday. Even with the recommendation, the LDCPH said it still...
Wyandotte County, KSwibwnewsnow.com

Last Two Counties Consider Dropping Mask Mandates

The last two Kansas counties that require residents to wear masks to slow the spread of COVID-19 will keep the mandates in place for now to discuss new federal guidelines that loosened mask requirements. Health officials in Douglas and Wyandotte counties are reviewing guidelines announced by the Centers for Disease...
Douglas County, KSfox4kc.com

Douglas County will wait to decide on new mask guidelines next week

LAWRENCE, Kan. — While officials in Johnson County, Kansas, have made their decision on mask policy going forward, other counties have not. People in Douglas County will need to wait about a week to learn whether or not the CDC’s new mask guidelines will be adopted in some form. That discussion will happen at a Douglas County Commission meeting on May 19.
Lawrence, KSLJWORLD

Lawrence City Commission to consider commitment to provide $1.5M toward Sixth Street and K-10 interchange project

City leaders will soon consider making a commitment to provide $1.5 million in local funds toward improvements to the intersection of Sixth Street and Kansas Highway 10. As part of its meeting Tuesday, the Lawrence City Commission will consider making a $1.5 million funding commitment to the Kansas Department of Transportation for the Sixth Street and K-10 interchange project for 2023. The project is in the state’s transportation plan, and city staff is recommending the city make the commitment to potentially help the project move faster toward construction.
Kansas StateWIBW

Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office participating in Kansas “Click it or Ticket” campaign

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill announced the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is participating in the statewide Click it or Ticket campaign. From May 21-30, over 140 law enforcement agencies across the state will be aggressively enforcing seatbelt and texting laws. Shawnee County drivers can expect an increased police presence on county roadways around the clock.
Douglas County, KSLJWORLD

‘I came in broken and came out whole’: Lawrence man first to complete Drug Court program, sees charges dropped

The last few years for Kenneth Reed have been much like a biblical parable, Douglas County District Court Judge Kay Huff said Friday during an event honoring Reed. While many believed Reed’s drug use and associated criminal problems in Douglas County were a lost cause, Huff said Douglas County’s Drug Court had faith in a different outcome. And that faith paid off, as Reed, 45, recently became the first person to finish the county’s Drug Court program.
Douglas County, KSPosted by
JC Post

Douglas Co. to review mask mandate May 19 following release of new CDC guidance

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas County will review its mask mandate at the May 19 County Commission meeting. Dr. Thomas Marcellino, Local Health Officer for Douglas County says following the release of new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the county will review its current mask mandate on May 19 at the Douglas Co. County Commission meeting. The County was originally set to review the mandate on May 26.
Kansas Statetrumbulltimes.com

Kansas lawmaker faces 3 battery charges over school incident

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas House member was charged Monday with three counts of misdemeanor battery, accused of having made “rude, insulting or angry” contact with two teenage students in a classroom while working as a substitute teacher. The charges against Republican state Rep. Mark Samsel arose from a...
Kansas StatePosted by
JC Post

Sheriff reports cause of fatal Kansas home explosion and fire

JACKSON COUNTY—Authorities investigating the fatal home explosion and fire in rural Jackson County say propane caused the disaster, according to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse. Just after 6p.m. May 10, callers notified the Jackson County Sheriff's office of a large explosion that could be heard over 10 miles away, according...
Douglas County, KSUniversity Daily Kansan

KU lifts outdoor mask mandate following updated CDC guidance

The University of Kansas lifted the outdoor mask mandate on campus after the Center for Disease Control issued new guidance Thursday stating that fully-vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks or social distance, according to an email from Vice Provost Mike Rounds Friday afternoon. The Douglas County mask rules, which...
Kansas State1350kman.com

AP: Kansas lobbyist charged with aggravated battery for crash

TOPEKA, Kan. — A criminal complaint alleges lobbyist James Gardner had a blood-alcohol level more than three times the legal limit at the time of a February crash that injured his passenger. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the complaint which was filed May 6 charges Gardner with aggravated battery committed...
Kansas State921news.com

Blood Drive in Pleasanton Kansas

Soldiers for Jesus MC of Kansas will host a Blood Drive in Pleasanton Kansas. The Summer Full of Life Blood Drive will be on Saturday, June 12th from 10:00am to 3:00pm. The Blood Drive will be at the Pleasanton Community Center located at 819 Main Street in Pleasanton Kansas. Appointment...