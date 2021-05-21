More than 56,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered so far in Douglas County
Douglas County saw an increased demand for COVID-19 vaccines in the last week, the same timeframe that 12- to 15-year-olds became eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health reported Thursday that 56,734 first doses and 47,539 second doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered. That’s an increase of 2,015 first doses and 1,475 second doses since the county last reported vaccine distribution information to the Journal-World on May 13.www2.ljworld.com