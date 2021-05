DeFi protocols were buzzcut as their token values plummeted and the total value locked on all platforms fell to levels not seen since April. Cryptocurrency investors are still picking up the pieces from the May 19 market-wide implosion which saw Bitcoin (BTC) drop to an unexpected low at $30,000. Post-mortem analysis now shows that the correction catalyzed a mad dash among traders running for the exits as the cascading sell-off resulted in a record 10,525 BTC liquidated across all exchanges.