Poland promises to pay special attention to eastern Ukraine during its OSCE chairmanship

(MENAFN - UkrinForm)Warsaw plans to pay special attention to the situation in eastern Ukraine during the OSCE chairmanship in 2022. ''We agreed on a visit to eastern Ukraine in preparation for Poland's OSCE chairmanship. It is a matter of examining the situation on the ground and paying special attention to these topical issues during the chairmanship,” Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Vasyl Bodnar said in a comment to Ukrinform following the Ukrainian-Polish political consultations at the level of deputy foreign ministers of both countries which took place in Warsaw on Thursday.