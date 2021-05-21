newsbreak-logo
Poland promises to pay special attention to eastern Ukraine during its OSCE chairmanship

Cover picture for the article(MENAFN - UkrinForm)Warsaw plans to pay special attention to the situation in eastern Ukraine during the OSCE chairmanship in 2022. ''We agreed on a visit to eastern Ukraine in preparation for Poland's OSCE chairmanship. It is a matter of examining the situation on the ground and paying special attention to these topical issues during the chairmanship,” Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Vasyl Bodnar said in a comment to Ukrinform following the Ukrainian-Polish political consultations at the level of deputy foreign ministers of both countries which took place in Warsaw on Thursday.

