The European Parliament voted Thursday to amend an EU law to give the public greater ability to challenge any EU member action that negatively affected the environment. These changes bring the EU closer in line with the measures agreed to in the Aarhus Convention, a 1998 UN agreement protecting the public’s access to justice in environmental law. The proposal follows a 2017 UN report stating the EU was failing to properly enforce the agreement. The revision of EU regulation 1367/2006, the governing legislation on access to environmental justice, was adopted by a large majority (553 for, 62 against) and is primarily seen as having a positive effect on Europe’s access to justice for environmental issues.