(MENAFN - The Conversation) Professor of American Studies and English and American Literatures,. William Nash is Professor of American Studies and English and American Literatures. He received his B.A. from Centre College of Kentucky and his M. A. and Ph.D. from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and has taught at Middlebury since 1995. The recipient of three NEH grants and author of "Charles Johnson's Fiction" and co-editor of "Charles Johnson: The Novelist as Philosopher," he has also published scholarly articles and reviews in anthologies and journals such as African American Review and Callaloo. His current research focuses on contemporary representations of American chattel slavery, with a special emphasis on the Underground Railroad. He teaches courses on African American literature, abolitionism, contemporary representations of enslavement, and modern urban African American culture.