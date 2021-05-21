newsbreak-logo
Two ex-BPS students make a mark

Meanwhile, Ravisha Gupta has completed her maters program MS in Management Information System. She has also been among the toppers securing 4/4 CGPA in all her semesters. Ravisha is going to join MasterCard in USA as an IT executive. MENAFN21052021000067011011ID1102111742.

Two EHS students earn state FFA degrees

Veronica Bieker and Isabella Bollig were recognized for receiving their State FFA Degrees at the Northwest District Banquet on April 29. These ladies spent countless hours perfecting their applications, not to mention the hundreds of hours spent working on their SAE projects. — Submitted.
Educationputnamschools.com

PCTC Students Excel at the SkillsUSA State Conference

Career and Technical Education students from all over the state, including students from Putnam Career & Technical Center (PCTC), competed virtually at the WV State SkillsUSA Conference held on March 26 and 27, 2021. SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers, and industry professionals working together to ensure America has...
Collegesumn.edu

Two U of M students awarded prestigious Boren Scholarships for language study

Two University of Minnesota students have been selected by the National Security Education Program as winners of competitive Boren Awards to support the study of languages and cultures critical to U.S. interests. This program, established in 1991 and named after Senator David L. Boren of Oklahoma, aims to strengthen U.S. economic competitiveness and enhance international cooperation and security by providing students with scholarships to support long-term, immersive study in critical regions of the world. Undergraduates are awarded scholarships up to $20,000 and graduate students are awarded fellowships up to $24,000. Recipients agree to devote at least a year to working for the U.S. government in a role related to national security.
Technologyassociationsnow.com

Design a Good Virtual Experience for Student and Early-Career Attendees

While students have often attended in-person association meetings to build their networks and find job leads, the pandemic uprooted those face-to-face opportunities. But associations are still finding ways to provide mentoring and career advice to college students and early-career professionals virtually. In-person association meetings often featured career centers and other...
Educationdg58.org

Middle schools hold "Choir Info Night" for sixth graders and parents

The Herrick and O'Neill Choir Program will host "Choir Info Night" on Tuesday, May 11 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. This event is for current sixth graders who are interested in joining choir next school year, as well as their parents. The program will cover the choir program, time commitment and more!
EducationNorwich Bulletin

Eastern Chamber offers scholarships for college-bound high school seniors

In April, the Chamber of Commerce of Eastern CT Foundation announced they're offering four $1,250 scholarships for high school seniors in eastern Connecticut. Students planning to attend college, technical, vocational or apprenticeship program are eligible to apply by the May 15 deadline. Applications are available at ChamberECT.com/foundation. This spring, the...
EducationMain Line Media News

Academy of Notre Dame's Isabella Langley is Main Line Student of the Week

A senior at Academy of Notre Dame, Isabella Langley is a National Merit Commended Scholar. She’s taking four AP classes and is a member of the school’s Dance Company, which requires auditioning. Langley was is one of three students whose Semester 1 GPAs qualified her to represent the Notre Dame Class of 2021 at the 41st Annual Academic Honors Convocation and Prayer at the Cathedral Basilica of Ss. Peter and Paul May 18. A member of the Global Scholars program, she also belongs to Model UN, Diversity Club, Environmental Club, Spanish Club, Student Council, The Gates Newspaper, and Student Ambassadors.
Protestssmeharbinger.net

Gallery: Students Organize Walkout to Show Support for Dr. Leonard

Freshmen Maggie Leonard and Liv Madden alongside others organized a walkout on Friday, May 14, to show support for Vice Principal Dr. Leonard and to protest and bring attention to the lack of women in the district’s administration. Students voiced frustration after hearing Dr. Leonard had been once again denied the principal position at East and that the job had gone to Jason Peres, an assistant principal in the Blue Valley district. Many students and parents, who supported Leonard and her leadership, commented on social media that they were saddened but not entirely surprised to hear the position had been given to a man. “Y’all had a committed, proven and respected leader of the Lancer community in Dr. Leonard…this is appalling,” Former East staff member David Muhammad comments. The comment received 68 likes and several replies. “THIS. Incredibly sad, but not surprised at all,” Abby Margolin replies. District Parent Melanie Apodaca commented on the same instagram post, “Another white man without the credentials of the woman he jumped over. Did I mention she has years of commitment to the district?” The comment received 98 likes. In a district with only one female principal out of the eleven middle and high schools, students walked out of their seventh period classes to protest the standard.
CollegesDiverse: Issues in Higher Educatio

National Competition Showcases STEM Capabilities of Community College Students

Community college students will flex their STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) skills on a national stage with the return of the Community College Innovation Challenge after it was canceled due to COVID-19 last year. Hosted by the National Science Foundation (NSF) and the American Association for Community Colleges (AACC),...
Jobsstar883.com

1st & 2nd shift light assembly – F/T and P/T & Summer Help

Title: 1st & 2nd shift light assembly – F/T and P/T & Summer Help. Description: Full time and part time positions available as well as summer help!. It’s true, you can enjoy where you work! Apply online at www.pyromation.com under “careers” for consideration of this open position. We are not accepting walk-in applications at this time.
CollegesPenn

The Real Deal: Students happy with return of in-person graduation

After a grueling three semesters of online learning, many IUP students are excited for this spring’s in-person graduation. “I will be attending in-person graduation because I feel like this is something that just isn’t the same done via video,” Alyssa Podrasky (senior, human resource management) said. According to the IUP...
EducationValley News

Graduating NH high school seniors to receive a free college course of their choice

New Hampshire high school seniors can take a free college course this fall, thanks to funding from two local philanthropic organizations. The Community College System of New Hampshire announced Wednesday that it will be offering one free college course to any student graduating from a New Hampshire high school or home school in 2021. The initiative is funded by a donation of over $1 million from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation and the Foundation for New Hampshire Community Colleges.