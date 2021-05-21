newsbreak-logo
NIARC Qatar elects new office bearers

MENAFN
 1 day ago

NIARC is an institute which maintains international standards for the care and training of children with disabilities like autism. It is functioning in Koyilandy Municipality in Kozhikode, district of Kerala. NIARC offers voluntary services for needy and a variety of tests with latest technologies to diagnose a child's entire disabilities. The well qualified staff and advanced therapy systems ensure the better consolation and could bring the children into the mainstream society. NIARC was awarded the Kerala State Award in yesteryear for its outstanding service and performance.

