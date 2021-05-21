NIARC Qatar elects new office bearers

The SalikLakbay Series is a collection of blogs and stories about Inclusive Innovation in the Philippines. The objective of the series is to bring to light the different ways in which innovators address their challenges with a combination of creativity and resourcefulness, how ecosystem enablers provide an empowering environment for innovators to flourish, and how policy makers are rethinking the future of inclusive governance in innovation in the Philippines. In this blog, the authors explore the importance of the environmental lens in the inclusive innovation discourse, because: