IEA report: world' s leading energy adviser was founded to protect oil supplies now it wants to ban new fossil fuels

The oil industry is no stranger to boom and bust cycles. When prices plummet and the bottom falls out, operators can file for bankruptcy or ditch their assets, leaving behind a plethora of abandoned wells, pipelines, compressor stations, tanks, and other equipment. This orphaned infrastructure, which often leaks the potent greenhouse gas methane and can contaminate water sources, becomes a ward of the state and a liability for taxpayers. When wells are first drilled, states are supposed to secure financial assurances from companies upfront to cover the cost of “plugging” left-behind wells with cement, removing stray equipment, and returning well sites to their pre-extractive state. Increasingly, however, the dollar amount of one of these bonds accounts for just a fraction of the cleanup cost of any given well.