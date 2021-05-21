newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

IEA report: world' s leading energy adviser was founded to protect oil supplies now it wants to ban new fossil fuels

By Date
MENAFN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(MENAFN - The Conversation) Established in the wake of the 1973 oil crisis, the International Energy Agency (IEA) was created to maintain the stability of the international oil supply. As an independent adviser to many governments on energy policy, the IEA has the authority to make member states release reserve oil stocks to stabilise prices. The agency has used that power on three occasions, most recently in response to the disruption to oil production in the US gulf caused by Hurricane Katrina.

menafn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Oil Stocks#Iea#Big Oil#Global Energy Policy#Renewable Fuels#Global Oil Prices#Fossil Fuels#Fossil Fuel Emissions#Iea#Menafn#Release Reserve Oil#Exxonmobil#Energy Companies#Sustainable Energy#Oil Supply Instability#Nuclear Energy Capacity#Energy Generation#Coal#Renewable Generation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Coal Industry1
News Break
Oil Production
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Global Warming
News Break
Oil Prices
Related
Energy IndustryCadillac News

The US electric power sector is halfway to zero carbon emissions

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Ryan Wiser, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory; Bentham Paulos, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory; Dev Millstein, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, and Joseph Rand, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. (THE CONVERSATION) Renewable energy’s rapid growth is accelerating a...
Energy IndustryMidland Reporter-Telegram

Survey finds Appalachian Basin emits more methane than Permian

Long the focus of criticism for its methane emissions, the Permian Basin has been surpassed by the Appalachian Basin as top methane emitter, a new survey finds. Data analytics firm Kayrros said satellite data and propriety algorithms found emissions from fossil fuel production in the Appalachian Basin hit 3 million tons in 2019 and 2.4 million tons in 2020. By comparison, Permian measurements showed ethane emissions from oil and natural gas declined from 2.7 million tons in 2019 to 2 million tons in 2020.
Energy IndustryCleanTechnica

The International Energy Agency (IEA) Wants To Ban Sales Of New Gas Boilers From 2025 Onwards — Smart Thinking!

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said that no new fossil fuel boilers should be sold anymore starting in 2025 if the world really wants to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, the BBC has reported. The agency published a special report and noted that this is just one of 400 steps on the road to net-zero emissions that the traditionally fossil-friendly agency recommends. Another step would be the sales of new gas and diesel cars ending by 2035. The IEA pointed out that from now on, there is no place for new coal, oil, or gas exploration or supplies.
Energy Industryfintechzoom.com

CHK Stock – U.S. Oil, Gas Producer Group Calls Biden Climate-Risk EO ‘Misguided,’ Warns of Limiting Opportunities

CHK Stock – U.S. Oil, Gas Producer Group Calls Biden Climate-Risk EO ‘Misguided,’ Warns of Limiting Opportunities. In a sweeping order, President Biden on Thursday directed federal agencies to find ways to mitigate the financial risks that climate change poses to businesses and consumers. The executive order (EO) on climate-related...
Energy Industryipolitics.ca

Could liquefied natural gas be one solution to climate change?

Climate change and the goal of net-zero emissions by 2050 have cast Canada’s oil and gas producers in the role of bad guys in black hats. Now, producers of natural gas hope to recast themselves as white-hatted good guys, with proposals for LNG (liquefied natural gas) ports on the Pacific and Atlantic coasts.
Energy IndustryInternational Business Times

G7 To End State Financing For Coal Power Plants This Year

The Group of Seven wealthy nations on Friday agreed to end state financing of coal-fired power plants by the end of this year, and to "mostly decarbonise" electricity supplies in the 2030s. Ahead of a leaders meeting in Britain next month, G7 countries' climate and environment ministers also reaffirmed their...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Grist

The cost to clean up New Mexico’s oil and gas industry? $8 billion.

The oil industry is no stranger to boom and bust cycles. When prices plummet and the bottom falls out, operators can file for bankruptcy or ditch their assets, leaving behind a plethora of abandoned wells, pipelines, compressor stations, tanks, and other equipment. This orphaned infrastructure, which often leaks the potent greenhouse gas methane and can contaminate water sources, becomes a ward of the state and a liability for taxpayers. When wells are first drilled, states are supposed to secure financial assurances from companies upfront to cover the cost of “plugging” left-behind wells with cement, removing stray equipment, and returning well sites to their pre-extractive state. Increasingly, however, the dollar amount of one of these bonds accounts for just a fraction of the cleanup cost of any given well.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

OPEC warns IEA net-zero roadmap would lead to unstable oil market

Disputes IEA's claim 2050 target requires no new upstream projects. Says oil investment jeopardized if IEA scenario gains traction. London — The International Energy Agency's advocacy for net-zero emissions could increase oil market volatility and jeopardize needed investment in fossil fuels, OPEC said in a report to its members. Not...
Energy Industryenergyindepth.org

No, IEA Didn’t Call For An End to Oil and Gas Development

The International Energy Agency’s new roadmap to a zero-carbon world lays out a potential path for the energy transition with suggestions – some more realistic than others – for how the planet could drastically reduce emissions and bring access to affordable, reliable energy to everyone. Although many media latched onto...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Forbes

The IEA’s Seven Key Pillars Of Decarbonization

This week the International Energy Agency (IEA) released a new report detailing the steps that would be required to get the world to net‐zero carbon emissions (NZE) by 2050. The report is Net Zero by 2050: A Roadmap for the Global Energy Sector, and it can be downloaded here. The...
Energy Industryclimatechangenews.com

What the IEA net zero roadmap means for businesses and governments

The International Energy Agency this week published its first ever roadmap to net zero emissions by 2050 for the global energy sector, bringing much-needed clarity to the task of meeting the Paris Agreement targets. This roadmap shows that net zero has become mainstream, fossil fuels must be phased out urgently...
Energy Industryrisk.net

Do investors want Barclays to keep financing fossil fuels?

State Street Global Advisors, the world’s third largest asset manager, withheld its support from a shareholder vote intended to make Barclays comply with the Paris Agreement on climate change because it didn’t want the bank to “phase out” its financing of fossil fuels. “If this resolution had passed and required...
Industrymarinelink.com

Shipping to Miss 2050 Net Zero Emissions Target -IEA

The maritime shipping industry will fall short of achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions (NZE) by 2050, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a report. The shipping industry is expected to miss its net zero carbon dioxide (CO2) target "due to a lack of available low-carbon options on the market and the long lifetime of vessels (typically 25 to 35 years)", the IEA in a report on Tuesday.