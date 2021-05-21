newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Ruth Steiner

By Date
MENAFN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(MENAFN - The Conversation) Professor of Urban and Regional Planning,. Ruth Steiner is currently a Professor in the UF College of Design, Construction and Planning. She became an Assistant Professor in University of Florida's Department of Urban and Regional Planning in 1996, but actually started serving provisionally in 1994. She is an affiliated faculty for both the Transportation Institute and the School of Natural Resources and Environment. Before UF, she was a research associate for the Energy Analysis Program in the Lawrence Berkeley Laboratory at the University of California at Berkeley. She holds a multitude of awards and honors, including being named a University of Florida Foundation Research Professor from 2005-2007.

menafn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assistant Professor#Associate Professor#Principal Investigator#Berkeley College#Menafn#University Of Florida#Safeways To School#Gis#Uf College Of Design#Co Principal Investigator#Research Project#Multi Modal Planning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Collegesvt.edu

Anne Zajac honored with emerita status

Anne Zajac, professor of parasitology in the Department of Biomedical Sciences and Pathobiology in the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of professor emerita by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors. The emerita title may be conferred on retired professors, associate professors, and...
Collegesumich.edu

Kathleen Cagney named new director of U-M’s Institute for Social Research

Kathleen Cagney, a professor of sociology and former deputy dean at the University of Chicago, has been appointed director of the University of Michigan’s Institute for Social Research. Her appointment, effective Sept. 1, was approved May 20 by the Board of Regents. Cagney succeeds David Lam who will step down...
Collegesnny360.com

Clarkson University professor receives Graham Faculty Research Award

POTSDAM — Amber Stephenson, an associate professor of healthcare management in Clarkson University’s Reh School of Business, was awarded the John W. Graham Jr. Faculty Research Award during the University’s spring 2021 commencement ceremony today. The $1,500 research account is presented to “faculty members who have shown promise in engineering,...
Collegesarchitectmagazine.com

Rice University Names Igor Marjanović Architecture Dean

The following is a press release from Rice University School of Architecture in Houston announcing Igor Marjanović as its incoming dean, effective July 1. He succeeds interim dean John Casbarian, FAIA, the Harry K. and Albert K. Smith Professor of Architecture, who has led the school since June 2019, after former dean Sarah Whiting was appointed to lead the Graduate School of Design at Harvard University.
Bloomington, INThe Evening News

Indiana University will require students, faculty to be vaccinated

BLOOMINGTON — Beginning with the fall 2021 semester, the COVID-19 vaccine will be required for all Indiana University students, faculty and staff. This new requirement will allow the university to lift most restrictions on masking and physical distancing this fall. Knowing that the vast majority of the IU community is vaccinated is the only way the university can confidently return to in-person classes, more in-person events and a more typical university experience.
CollegesInside Indiana Business

Bethel University Names VP

Bethel University has named Bradley Smith vice president for academic services. He most recently served as the university's dean of humanities & social science and associate professor of economics and interim vice president for academic services. Smith holds a Ph.D. and a master's degree from the University of Notre Dame and master's degree from the University of North Carolina.
CollegesDaily Advance

Vozzhaeva squeezed in Yale degree between 2 COA stints

Editor’s note: This story is part of a continuing series on recent College of The Albemarle graduates and the reasons they chose to attend COA. Yulia Vozzhaeva received her first degree — an associate in arts degree — in 2013 as part of the 50th graduating class at College of The Albemarle. She received her third degree — an associate degree in nursing — this May.
CollegesCorvallis Gazette-Times

Lectern (May 20)

"Winning in Life: LinkedIn & Interviews – 21 Tips for Success," noon, osualum.com/winning. Free webcast. Alumni presenters Lori Rush, ’78, and Nick Poloni, ’15, offer interview advice and share networking and LinkedIn expertise. OSU TRIAD Club Zoom talk by Shanon Anderson, noon, https://beav.es/3Nh. OSU’s new associate vice president for public...
Collegesmiamistudent.net

Miami searches for Associate Provost and Dean for Undergraduate Education

Miami University is looking to fill the position of associate provost and dean for undergraduate education. The new position serves as the campus leader for undergraduate education. The dean will be responsible for raising the standard for undergraduate and teaching, promoting excellence in undergraduate education and maintaining Miami’s reputation. The three finalists for the position are Jeffrey Wanko, Amy Bergerson and Daryl Maeda.
Economybiztucson.com

Chrystal Morris Murphy

Western National Parks Association, a Tucson-based nonprofit partner of the National Park Service announced the appointment Chrystal Morris Murphy its board of directors. The board is the governing body of the organization, and members serve as ambassadors for WNPA, articulating its message, mission and accomplishments to the public. Murphy graduated...
Arizona Stateasu.edu

Faculty members recognized by The College for teaching excellence

The College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at Arizona State University offers courses that nearly every ASU student takes at some point in their college journey. These courses explore a wide variety of topics in the social sciences, natural sciences and humanities and are led by outstanding faculty who strive to go above and beyond for their students.
CollegesGW Hatchet

Trustees to review Faculty Code to determine ‘appropriate avenues’ for faculty input

Board of Trustees Chair Grace Speights said trustees will conduct a review of the Faculty Code to determine “appropriate avenues” for input from faculty at large. Speights said in an email to faculty Wednesday, which was obtained by The Hatchet, that she had been “troubled” by some professors whose contributions have done more to “foment discord” than contribute to civil dialogue, adding that the review will be part of a broader “comprehensive assessment” of GW’s shared governance structure in conjunction with “stakeholders.” Speights’ email came the day after University President Thomas LeBlanc announced his departure at the end of the 2021-22 academic year following a year of rising tensions with faculty members.
South Orange, NJshu.edu

TESOL Faculty Co-Authors Book Chapter with Fellow Educators in Oman

For the book chapter, Dr. Meadows and his co-authors, Prof. Salim Almashani (University of Technology and Applied Sciences, Oman and Prof. Mahmood Alhosni (Global College of Engineering and Technology, Oman, utilized the reflective practices of duoethnography and autoethnography to critically examine their shared experience with a TESOL teacher education program in New Jersey. Prof. Almashani and Prof. Alhosni completed a TESOL program under the direction of Dr. Meadows at his former university affiliation.
Industryhoards.com

ADSA® Elects New Vice President and Board Members

The information below has been supplied by dairy marketers and other industry organizations. It has not been edited, verified or endorsed by Hoard’s Dairyman. The American Dairy Science Association® (ADSA),the international organization of educators, scientists, and industry representatives who are committed to advancing the dairy industry, recently elected new leaders for the organization’s 2021–2022 term.
Economytalkbusiness.net

One retires, two hired at Arkansas Farm Bureau

Chuck Tucker, Senior Vice President of Organization and Administration with the Arkansas Farm Bureau Federation, is retiring May 31 following a 36-year career with the organization. Also, the state’s largest agricultural advocacy organization announced it would hire two new public relations veterans, Jason Brown and Steve Powell. Tucker, 62, began...
New York City, NYTech Times

Dr. Simon Stertzer And The Work of the Stanford Biodesign Program

Cardiologist Dr. Simon H. Stertzer, MD is known for his innovative work with patients, breaking ground by performing the first angioplasty in the United States. However, Dr. Stertzer also has had a long time commitment to mentoring and supporting the education of the next generation of medtech innovators. Part of that commitment is his work as a mentor in the Stanford Biodesign program. This program serves to help promising young health technology innovators learn, grow, and realize their full potential. Mentors like Dr. Simon Stertzer are an important part of that process.
ala.org

ACRL Presents: Regenerating the Academic Library

Join us at 1:00 p.m. Central on Monday, June 7, 2021, for the free ACRL Presents webcast “Regenerating the Academic Library.”. The post-COVID reality for libraries demands attention to the challenges of navigating an ever-shifting landscape. Your library will need organizational structures, processes, and norms that empower all employees to reinvent the organization’s future in the context of uncertainty and to co-create equitable, inclusive, and supportive working environments. Join a team of organizational development experts to explore issues your library is experiencing and learn how ACRL Consulting Services is working with libraries to regenerate and rebuild for a dramatically different future.
Berkeley, CAlbl.gov

Therese M. Leone Named Berkeley Lab’s Chief Laboratory Counsel

Therese M. Leone has been named Chief Laboratory Counsel (CLC) for Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, effective July 1. She will be responsible for evaluating and assessing legal and other risks in context of mission objectives, mentoring and leading a team of dedicated legal and regulatory professionals in the Office of the Laboratory Counsel, and serving as a laboratory bellwether of ethical standards.