Ruth Steiner

Board of Trustees Chair Grace Speights said trustees will conduct a review of the Faculty Code to determine “appropriate avenues” for input from faculty at large. Speights said in an email to faculty Wednesday, which was obtained by The Hatchet, that she had been “troubled” by some professors whose contributions have done more to “foment discord” than contribute to civil dialogue, adding that the review will be part of a broader “comprehensive assessment” of GW’s shared governance structure in conjunction with “stakeholders.” Speights’ email came the day after University President Thomas LeBlanc announced his departure at the end of the 2021-22 academic year following a year of rising tensions with faculty members.