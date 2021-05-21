Ruth Steiner
(MENAFN - The Conversation) Professor of Urban and Regional Planning,. Ruth Steiner is currently a Professor in the UF College of Design, Construction and Planning. She became an Assistant Professor in University of Florida's Department of Urban and Regional Planning in 1996, but actually started serving provisionally in 1994. She is an affiliated faculty for both the Transportation Institute and the School of Natural Resources and Environment. Before UF, she was a research associate for the Energy Analysis Program in the Lawrence Berkeley Laboratory at the University of California at Berkeley. She holds a multitude of awards and honors, including being named a University of Florida Foundation Research Professor from 2005-2007.menafn.com